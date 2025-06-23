Jonita Gandhi shares how she has ‘survived as an artiste’

- Advertisement -

By Akshay Acharya

Mumbai– Playback singer Jonita Gandhi, who has released her latest single ‘Beparwai’, has shared how she has managed to survive as an artiste in the fast paced music industry.

The singer recently spoke with IANS, and shared how she keeps the child inside her alive to deliver the best.

Speaking with IANS, she said, “I think there’s a lot of things. It’s not really a choice. I think I am, by nature, a little childlike. There’s definitely things that I’ve learned with time and experience that make me less naive, but I think that’s a good thing”.

She further mentioned, “As long as we can channel the inner child into creating something or trying to express a message that feels very raw, then I think it’s fine. I’m very blessed and I think it’s a very good thing that I have experiences that have made me less naive. It’s how I’ve survived as an artiste here”.

Earlier, Jonita spoke about the thrill of performing in front of a live audience, and said that live performances keep her on her toes as a lot of things happen concurrently during the performance compared to a studio session.

She told IANS, “The live singing keeps me more on my toes because you only have one opportunity to nail it. The song on stage, when you perform it, you just have that one shot. Whereas in the studio, you can keep trying things. If it doesn’t work also, you can fix it or change it and you can self-correct as you go. But with a live performance, it’s very one shot, and that’s the charm of the game and you have to just accept it”.

The live performances come with their own set of challenges, the singer has to keep a tap on choreography, they have to look a certain way, and have to factor in the stage production. (Source: IANS)