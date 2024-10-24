Bollywood Roundup: Pooja Hegde, Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, and more…

- Advertisement -

Pooja Hegde is Diwali ready in shimmery golden saree

Mumbai– Actress Pooja Hegde, who is awaiting the release of her film ‘Deva’, shared a series of her stunning photos in an elegant, shimmery golden saree.

Hegde was among the many attendees at Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party. On October 22, the ace fashion designer hosted a lavish Diwali bash at his home in Mumbai, and it was a glamorous night. Giving fans a glimpse of her outfit, Pooja shared her stunning photos on Instagram. Alongside the images, she wrote, “Diwali season starts early this year.” In the glamorous photos, the ‘Radhe Shyam’ star is seen wearing an ivory gold-embellished saree with intricate embroidery along the border. She paired the saree with a stylish glittery blouse and accessorized her look with a statement necklace and chunky bangles. Hegde opted for minimal glam makeup and soft, wavy hair.

Other celebrities spotted at Manish’s Diwali bash included Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput, Varun Dhawan, Natasha Dalal, Karan Johar, Shraddha Kapoor, Vedang Raina, Khushi Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Tripti Dimri, Tamannaah Bhatia, and Arjun Kapoor. On the work front, Pooja Hegde will be seen sharing the screen with Shahid Kapoor in Rosshan Andrrews’ upcoming action thriller ‘Deva’. The first look of the film was unveiled in July this year. Sharing the poster, the makers wrote, “Experience the exciting adrenaline rush of #Deva, as this power-packed action thriller hits theatres on 14th February, 2025!” The film also stars Pavail Gulati in a pivotal role. The movie is written and directed by Karthik Subbaraj. Pooja will also star in ‘Thalapathy 69’ alongside Vijay and Bobby Deol.

The movie features Gautham Vasudev Menon, Prakash Raj, Narain, Priyamani, Mamitha Baiju, and Monisha Blessy in supporting roles. She was last seen in Farhad Samji’s ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’ alongside Salman Khan.

Akshay Kumar reunites with ‘Chote Miyan’ Tiger for ‘Singham Again’ promotions

Mumbai– Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff, who are awaiting the release of their film ‘Singham Again’, stepped out to promote the Rohit Shetty directorial in Mumbai on Thursday.

Both actors happily posed for the shutterbugs. In a video that has surfaced online, Akshay and Tiger can be seen smiling while posing together. Khiladi Kumar also stopped to give his solo photos to the paparazzi. While the duo was posing together, one of the photographers could be heard saying, “Ajay sir ko bhi bulao na.” Akshay exuded his signature charisma in a light pink t-shirt paired with black pants and shoes. The ‘Heropanti’ actor, on the other hand, sported a blue shirt with matching pants, completing his cool look with a hat. ‘Singham Again’ marks Akshay and Tiger’s second collaboration after Ali Abbas Zafar’s action drama ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’. The film also stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Manushi Chhillar, Alaya F, Sonakshi Sinha, and Ronit Roy.

In an earlier interview, Shroff opened up about his experience working with Akshay, expressing his deep gratitude for the opportunity. He shared how he grew up watching Akshay’s films and emphasized how much he learned from the actor during their time on the sets of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan. Calling Akshay Kumar “our very own Tom Cruise,” the Baaghi actor stated, “I have grown up idolizing him, and now actually sharing the screen with him, I am very grateful. I have learned a lot from him, and there’s a lot to learn from him. I got to see him up close and personal and spent a lot of time with him on and off the screen.” In ‘Singham Again’, Tiger will be seen playing a role inspired by Lakshman, while Akshay’s cameo is based on Jatayu.

According to the latest reports, Salman Khan has also been roped in to play a cameo in the upcoming cop drama. Also starring Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, and Jackie Shroff, the film is set to release on November 1.

Kareena Kapoor “can’t hear you over” how fabulous she looks

Mumbai– Kareena Kapoor Khan recently took to social media to share a series of her alluring photos that showcased her in a striking black outfit.

In the post, she playfully captioned the images, “Sorry, I can’t hear you over how fabulous I look… hahaha.” Dressed in black dress that perfectly accentuated her curves, Bebo looked every bit the Bollywood diva. The outfit featured delicate detailing, from the subtle shimmer that caught the light to the elegant cut that highlighted her silhouette. With her hair styled in a neat bun and her makeup flawlessly done, Kareena radiated confidence and glamour. In the images, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress is seen striking different poses with utmost style. She had earlier shared her stunning selfie, where she was seen making a pout. The post was captioned, “Hello from the closet.” Meanwhile, Bebo recently grabbed headlines for sharing some startling revelations at the NDTV World Summit. Speaking about her fashion choices, the ‘Buckingham Murders’ actress expressed her fondness for traditional Indian attire, stating that she believes she looks her best in a salwar kameez.

When asked to choose her favourite outfit among lehengas, sarees, and salwar kameez, she stated, “Salwar kameez is home.” Kareena was quoted saying, “Salwar kameez is home because… Geet (Jab We Met character) loved her salwar kameez and for me it’s like ghar ki baat hai. I feel I look the best (in it) and I am the most comfortable in that.” The 44-year-old actress also discussed the evolution of Indian fashion, noting its significant progress. “Coming to Indian fashion it has evolved so much whether it is in films, red carpets, access to Instagram. People are just looking out for Indian fashion and I am happy that it is a great moment for the fashion industry because of its great craftsmanship I feel,” Kareena stated.

On the professional front, Kapoor will be seen opposite Ajay Devgn in the upcoming cop drama ‘Singham Again.’ Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film also stars Ranveer Singh, Tiger Shroff, Akshay Kumar, Arjun Kapoor, Deepika Padukone, Jackie Shroff, and others The film will hit theatres on November 1.

Neha Kakkar thanks Rohanpreet Singh for making her feel like baby everyday

Mumbai– Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh celebrated their fourth wedding anniversary on October 24.

The couple expressed their love and appreciation for each other in heartwarming social media posts. Neha and Rohanpreet, who tied the knot in 2020, shared photos capturing a series of cherished moments from their journey together. The ‘Garmi’ hit-maker posted several joyful pictures with Rohanpreet and penned a romantic note. She captioned, “4 Years….. Wow!!!!! Pata bhi nahin chala.. Thank you @rohanpreetsingh for making me feel like a baby everyday! Looks like you will never let me grow old!!!! Love you buddy!!!!!! Happy Anniversary to Us!!!!.” Rohanpreet reciprocated with an equally touching post, referring to Neha as ‘Laado.’ Alongside the image, he wrote, “It’s been 4 years, touchwood!!!! Rabb kare apan hameshan hi aidan ik duje naal rahiye.. Love you, Laado. Happy Anniversary to us!!” In their wedding photos, Neha and Rohanpreet can be seen grinning from ear to ear. In some of the stills, the couple is seen dancing on stage. Last month, Rohanpreet dismissed rumours of their divorce, stating that such false reports do not impact their bond. In an interview, Singh advised that nobody should be bothered by such baseless claims, as people will always have something to say. “We are mentally, touchwood, prepared for this.

These rumours are obviously false and don’t affect us. How can you let untrue stories dominate your relationship? I believe nobody should be bothered by such baseless claims. People will always have something to say,” the ‘Rising Star’ singer stated. Rohanpreet and Neha exchanged wedding vows on October 24, 2020, in an intimate ceremony at a Gurudwara in Delhi. This celebration was later followed by a traditional Hindu wedding ceremony.

For the unversed, their love story began on the set of their music video, “Nehu Da Vyah.”

Ananya Panday turns metallic mermaid

Mumbai– Ananya Panday made a splash on social media as she shared her stunning photoshoot where she transformed into a metallic mermaid.

The actress took to Instagram to share her breathtaking shots and wrote in the caption, “Metallic mermaid.” In the images, Panday is seen wearing a stylish sparkling metallic bralette, and skirt set. Her makeup game looked on point. She accentuated her look with kohl-rimmed eyes, dark brows, and glossy lips. Her outfit included a metallic gold bralette with thin straps, a deep neckline, and a curved hem that beautifully highlighted her midsection. The coordinating skirt had a high waist and a fitted silhouette that elegantly transitioned into a dramatic floor-length train.

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration for her creativity and beauty. One fan wrote, “Love the outfit eye makeup slay!.” Another said, “So proud of you baby girl.” Last night, the ‘Student of the Year 2’ actress showcased her mermaid-inspired ensemble from LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2023 collection, a prestigious designer label based in New York City at the Vogue Forces of Fashion event in Mumbai. Ananya was recently spotted attending ace fashion designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded and grand Diwali party. Work-wise, the actress is set to appear alongside Akshay Kumar in Karan Johar’s upcoming untitled film, which draws inspiration from the life of C. Sankaran Nair. The makers revealed the release date of the film by sharing a poster, writing, “An untold story, an unheard truth. Starring Akshay Kumar, R. Madhavan & Ananya Panday – this untitled film is releasing in cinemas on 14th March, 2025. Directed by Karan Singh Tyagi.” The text on the poster reads, “The Untitled film on the shocking cover-up of a massacre that pushed India’s top barrister C. Sankaran Nair to fight an unprecedented battle against the British empire.

The film is inspired from real life events and adapted from the book “The Case That Shook The Empire” written by Raghu Palat and Pushpa Palat.” Ananya was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane’s thriller ‘CTRL’ which premiered on Netflix on 4 October 2024.

Alia Bhatt turns makeup artist, asks fans, “Kisko tutorial chahiye?”

Mumbai– Alia Bhatt is not only a talented actress but also a style icon.

Recently, she showcased a new talent that left her fans excited. In a fun and candid moment on social media, the actress turned makeup artist and playfully asked her followers, “Kisko tutorial chahiye?” (Who needs a tutorial?), hinting at sharing her beauty skills with her fans. Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Raazi’ actress posted a gorgeous photo where she is seen flaunting her flawless makeup. She wrote in the caption, “Makeup by me. Kisko tutorial chahiye???” In the selfie, Alia is seen striking a perfect pose with her makeup and hair looking on point. Yesterday, the actress posted cherished memories with her mother-in-law Neetu Kapoor.

Bhatt shared several throwback candid images from her vacation in Paris and wrote, “mirrors & memories.” In the first image, she exuded elegance in a stylish denim dress. In one of the photos, she was seen sitting and posing with Neetu. The 31-year-old actress was recently spotted at designer Manish Malhotra’s star-studded Diwali party.

On the professional front, Bhatt will next be seen in the highly anticipated film ‘Alpha’, which she’s been filming with Sharvari in the scenic landscapes of Kashmir. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film is produced by Aditya Chopra. Alpha is scheduled for a Christmas release on December 25, 2025. She was last seen in Vasan Bala’s film ‘Jigra’, alongside Vedang Raina and Manoj Pahwa. Recently, the film found itself in the midst of controversy when a heated argument erupted between Divya Khosla Kumar and Karan Johar, with Divya accusing Alia of manipulating the box office figures for ‘Jigra.’ Addressing the issue, Arbaaz Khan recently shared his thoughts and emphasized the importance of solidarity in the film industry. In an interview, he said, “There is support within the industry. People do their own thing, but when it’s time to unite for a common cause, the industry comes together. This industry is pretty much there for one another.”

Here’s what Nia Sharma does ‘first thing’ in the morning

Mumbai– Television actress Nia Sharma has revealed that the first thing she does when she wakes up in the morning is to drink her “black coffee”.

Nia took to her Instagram stories on Thursday, where she shared a video. In the clip, the actress, who seemed to have just woken up, is seen talking about her morning ritual.

She is heard saying: “You know the first thing I do in the morning… I drink my black coffee. What did you think?”

The actress seems to have returned from Thailand, where she was holidaying with her friends.

Nia kept her fans and followers updated about her holiday as she posted several videos and pictures from her getaway.

On October 21, she shared a series of her breathtaking photos from her recent vacation in Thailand.

Sharing photos and videos from Phi Phi Islands, the ‘Naagin’ actress wrote, “On and off the boats kind of days..#phiphiisland Vacation tha ya mission tha to do it all.. yet to decide.”

Meanwhile, Nia grabbed headlines after it was rumoured that she would be joining Salman Khan’s reality show ‘Bigg Boss 18’. However, the actress took to social media to dispel these rumours and apologise to her fans for raising their hopes.

In her post, the actress wrote: “To all the fans and well-wishers I have disappointed – truly overwhelmed by the tremendous support, love, and crazy hype! Almost made me want to go inside the house for once. Made me realise what I have earned in the last 14 years. Can’t say I didn’t enjoy the hype and attention. But please don’t blame me. It wasn’t me.”

Nia gained stardom after she starred in the show ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’. She is widely known for her performance in shows like ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan, ‘Naagin 4’. She was last seen in ‘Suhagan Chudail.’

Shraddha Kapoor: Choosing diverse roles has allowed me to showcase my versatility

New Delhi– Actress Shraddha Kapoor, who is currently riding high on the success of her latest release “Stree 2”, has spoken about what makes her one of Bollywood’s most loved stars.

Speaking to IANS, Shraddha said: “I believe my growth in the industry is attributed to a combination of factors. Choosing diverse roles has allowed me to showcase my versatility and connect with a wide audience.”

Authenticity is the key ingredient, says the actress, who walked the runway for the label Kalki at the Lakme Fashion Week recently.

“Maintaining authenticity in my performances and interactions has helped build a genuine rapport with fans. Additionally, my dedication to continuous learning and self-improvement has enabled me to evolve both as an actor and an individual,” added the actress, who is the daughter of actor Shakti Kapoor.

“Stree 2”, which crossed the Rs. 600 crore benchmark, is the fifth installment from the Maddock Supernatural Universe and is the sequel to the 2018 blockbuster “Stree”, which also stars Rajkummar Rao, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurrana and Abhishek Banerjee.

The 37-year-old actress recently pulled a hilarious prank at the shutterbugs to avoid getting clicked and used Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s name as bait.

A video of Shraddha walking out of designer Manish Malhotra’s Diwali party along with Raveena Tandon’s daughter Rasha. The two were surrounded by a sea of paparazzis, who wanted to capture a glimpse of Shraddha.

The actress hilariously is heard taking Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s name loudly to distract the shutterbugs so that she could run to the car.

Shraddha is heard saying: “Aree wo dekho Shah Rukh Khan. Shah Rukh Khan.”

Talking about the actress, she made her acting debut with ‘Teen Patti’ in 2010. Her first hit was ‘Aashqui-2’. Later she had many career fluctuations but she continued to deliver hits after every short duration.

In the last few years she has delivered hits like ‘Stree’, ‘Stree-2’ and ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar’. Shraddha recently admitted to being in a relationship and said that she likes spending time with her partner.

Looking forward, it is reported that Shraddha will be seen working alongside Ranbir Kapoor in the fourth installment of “Dhoom”. (IANS)