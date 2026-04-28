Gunman Accused of White House Dinner Attack Planned Movements for Weeks, Officials Say

WASHINGTON — The man accused of opening fire during the White House Correspondents’ Dinner had carefully planned the attack for weeks, traveling across the country and positioning himself inside the hotel ahead of the high-profile event, according to court documents and federal officials.

Authorities say Cole Tomas Allen began preparing well in advance of the April 25 gathering, monitoring the president’s planned appearance and booking a room at the Washington Hilton, where the event was held.

A federal affidavit states that Allen reserved a three-night stay at the hotel on April 6, covering April 24 through April 26. The booking came after President Donald Trump publicly confirmed he would attend the dinner.

Investigators said Allen left his home near Los Angeles by train on April 21, arriving in Chicago on April 23 before continuing to Washington, D.C. He reached the city on April 24 around 1 p.m. and checked into the hotel later that afternoon, remaining there overnight.

Officials believe Allen was familiar with the event’s schedule and the presence of senior U.S. leaders. The dinner, attended by the president, vice president, and Cabinet members, began around 8 p.m. in a ballroom on the hotel’s concourse level.

Roughly 40 minutes into the event, Allen moved toward a security checkpoint.

“At approximately 8:40 … Allen approached a security checkpoint on the terrace level of the hotel,” Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said, referring to an area one floor above the ballroom.

Authorities said Allen ran through a magnetometer carrying a long gun. A gunshot was heard moments later, prompting an immediate response from law enforcement.

A Secret Service officer stationed at the checkpoint was struck in the chest but survived due to a ballistic vest. The officer returned fire, and Allen was quickly subdued and taken into custody.

Blanche said the attack was the result of deliberate planning. “This was not an accident, it was a result … of preparation,” he said, citing the suspect’s travel, hotel booking, and positioning inside the building.

Prosecutors emphasized that Allen transported firearms across state lines after purchasing them in California, a factor in the federal charges he now faces.

U.S. Attorney Jeanine Pirro said the timeline shows clear intent. “He was very much aware … and … made a decision to rush the ballroom,” she said, adding that officers intervened before he could reach the main event.

The investigation remains ongoing, with authorities reviewing evidence from the suspect’s hotel room, electronic devices, and travel records. Officials said additional details about the planning and whether others were involved could emerge in the coming days.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner is one of Washington’s most prominent annual events, drawing top government officials, journalists, and public figures, and requiring extensive security planning each year. (Source: IANS)