‘KD: The Devil’ Trailer Pulled After Uncertified Content Included; Revised Version Expected Soon

CHENNAI— The makers of the upcoming film KD: The Devil have withdrawn its recently released trailer after discovering that it contained uncertified material, the production house said on Saturday.

In a statement posted on social media, KVN Productions said the trailer uploaded on YouTube “inadvertently included certain uncertified content during the certification process.” The company added that the trailer has been taken down and a revised version, compliant with certification guidelines, will be released shortly.

“We sincerely regret this oversight and remain fully committed to adhering to all certification norms,” the statement said.

Directed by Prem, the film stars Kannada actor Dhruva Sarja in the lead role. The project also features an ensemble cast including Shilpa Shetty, V. Ravichandran, Ramesh Aravind, Reeshma Nanaiah and Nora Fatehi.

Sanjay Dutt is also set to appear in a key role in the film, which has generated significant attention ahead of its release.

The film’s technical team includes cinematographer William David, art director Mohan B Kere and editor Sanketh Achar.

Produced by Venkat K Narayana under the KVN Productions banner, the big-budget action film is scheduled for theatrical release on April 30, 2026. (Source: IANS)