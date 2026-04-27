Bollywood Roundup: Preity Zinta, Zeenat Aman, Farah Khan, and more…

Preity Zinta says ‘no woman wants to be a trophy,’ opens up on films and IPL success

MUMBAI, India — Actor Preity Zinta pushed back against being labeled a “trophy” during an online Q&A with fans, saying women should be valued for who they are, not treated as possessions.

The actor, whose team Punjab Kings has been performing strongly in the Indian Premier League, addressed a viral comment during her “#pzchat” session on X, formerly Twitter. Reacting to a post that suggested she hadn’t won a trophy because she “is the trophy,” Zinta replied, “Thank you that’s very sweet, but honestly speaking, no woman wants to be a trophy. Trophy’s are owned women are not! Trophies are kept in glass cupboards and a women’s place is in your life & in your heart Filmy question ke liye filmy answer for you Ting!”

She also spoke about her upcoming projects, including “Lahore 1947,” a period film she said she had long wanted to do. “I always wanted to do a period film, that’s why I signed Lahore 1947, and of course, it’s with my one of my favourite directors, Raj Kumar Santoshi and Sunny (Deol) is always a pleasure to work with,” she said.

Zinta described the film as “a story of love in times of division & hate, which I liked.”

On her other release, “Vibe,” she said, “Vibe is just a really funny light hearted film & was great to do after the intensity of Lahore 1947.” She added that both films are expected to release this year.

Zinta also praised Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer, calling him “an inspiring & strategic leader that leads by example. Intelligent, calm, inclusive & accessible to the whole team.” She added that he is “incredible with kids,” noting that her children affectionately call him “Shreyas Bhaiya.”

Zeenat Aman reflects on mother’s unconventional life and lasting influence

MUMBAI, India — Veteran actor Zeenat Aman paid tribute to her late mother, describing her as a woman “ahead of her time” who defied social norms and shaped her outlook on life.

In a post on Instagram, Aman recalled her mother’s bold choices, including marrying across religions, separating, and later marrying a German man — decisions that sparked controversy at the time. She also noted that her mother chose to raise her alone after her second husband’s death.

“As I’ve said before, my mother was a woman ahead of her time. To live the life she desired, she had to grow a thick skin against the harsh judgements of a prudish society. A devout Hindu woman, she first married a Muslim man (my father), and when that dissolved, she married a German Protestant (my uncle Heinz), and then when he died, she chose to bring me up alone, and steer the early years of my career. It shouldn’t take much for you to imagine the scandal and unrest her decisions caused (sic),” she wrote.

Aman said her mother taught her to ignore public judgment and personal criticism. “So yes, Amma had the metaphorical hide of a rhinoceros and taught me that other people’s opinions are their business, even if those opinions are about me,” she added, noting her mother viewed gossip as undignified.

Reflecting on that influence, Aman said she has grown more at peace with criticism over time. “I feel quite zen about any unprovoked criticism that I invite,” she wrote.

Farah Khan recalls doubting Aparshakti Khurrana’s acting debut, praises his growth

MUMBAI, India — Filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan said she was initially unsure about Aparshakti Khurrana’s move from radio to films, but now считает him a strong performer with sharp comic timing.

During a visit to Khurrana’s Mumbai home for her cooking vlog, Farah looked back at their first meeting, which took place when he was working as a radio jockey during promotions for “Om Shanti Om.”

“Jab yeh filmon mein aa raha tha, mujhe laga tha RJ kaise hi aayega, but he’s done so well yaar. Not only that, he has become such a good actor too,” she said.

Farah added that at times his comic timing is even better than that of his brother, Ayushmann Khurrana.

Aparshakti, who made his acting debut in “Dangal,” has since appeared in films including “Badrinath Ki Dulhania,” “Stree,” “Luka Chuppi,” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh.”

He will next be seen in the comedy “Badtameez Gill,” directed by Navjot Gulati and featuring Vaani Kapoor, Paresh Rawal, Sheeba Chaddha, Richard Bhakti Klein, and Monica Chaudhary. The film’s release date has not been announced.

Tabu begins filming Nagarjuna’s milestone 100th movie

MUMBAI, India — Actor Tabu has started shooting for Nagarjuna’s 100th film, currently titled “#King100,” marking a reunion for the popular on-screen pair.

Sharing the update on Instagram, Tabu posted a photo of a clapperboard and wrote, “And we begin with the #King100 #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios (sic).” Reports indicate she has joined the Hyderabad schedule of the film.

The multilingual project, expected to release in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi, is being directed by Ra. Karthik and is described as an action-family drama. While “Asurudu” has been floated as a possible title, it has not been confirmed.

Tabu and Nagarjuna previously starred together in the 1996 hit “Ninne Pelladata” and the 1998 film “Aavida Maa Aavide.”

Tabu was last seen in “Bhooth Bangla,” alongside Akshay Kumar. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Paresh Rawal, Jisshu Sengupta, Rajpal Yadav, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

Sidharth Malhotra shares fitness mantra, opens up about fatherhood

MUMBAI, India — Actor Sidharth Malhotra said discipline and consistency remain key to his fitness, sharing a glimpse of his workout routine with the message: “No shortcuts. Just work.”

In a video posted to his Instagram Stories, the actor is seen training his upper body using gymnastic rings, highlighting the effort behind maintaining his physique.

Malhotra, who regularly shares updates from his personal life, recently posted a photo reflecting his new role as a father. The image showed him smiling in a white T-shirt with a small bow clipped to his hair. “Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad,” he wrote.

Speaking at a recent event, Malhotra said fatherhood has reshaped his perspective, giving him a deeper appreciation for women’s strength and resilience.

“I am no longer the hero of the house, she is the superstar,” he said, referring to his daughter Saraayah, while calling his wife, Kiara Advani, the “superhero” who holds everything together.

He added that parenthood has brought balance and clarity, shifting his focus from fame to the quieter moments of family life.

Bhumi Pednekar says she has “jelly arms” after intense workout

MUMBAI, India — Actor Bhumi Pednekar shared a glimpse of her workout routine, saying she was left with “jelly arms” after a demanding gym session.

Posting a video on Instagram, Pednekar is seen performing a series of weighted exercises, including rowing, double bicep curls, lateral raises, plank drag-throughs and skipping. “I have jelly arms right now. Trust me, this might look easy but it’s nottttt. Try it! No breaks 5 rounds of 12 reps each,” she wrote.

Pednekar was last seen in the romantic comedy “Mere Husband Ki Biwi,” alongside Arjun Kapoor and Rakul Preet Singh.

She began her career as an assistant casting director before making her acting debut in 2015 with “Dum Laga Ke Haisha.” She has since appeared in films such as “Toilet: Ek Prem Katha,” “Shubh Mangal Saavdhan,” “Bala,” and “Pati Patni Aur Woh,” and earned praise for roles in “Saand Ki Aankh” and “Badhaai Do.”

More recently, she featured in projects including “Bheed,” “Afwaah,” “Bhakshak,” and the series “Daldal.”

Pednekar also recently visited Rishikesh, reflecting on its personal significance. She said her first trip there in 2011 was to bid farewell to her father, adding that the place continues to feel like a source of healing and reflection.

Jacqueline Fernandez recalls Akshay Kumar prank that left her shaken

MUMBAI, India — Actor Jacqueline Fernandez said a prank by Akshay Kumar early in her career left her genuinely frightened while filming the song “Dhanno” for “Housefull.”

Speaking on the quiz show “Wheels of Fortune,” Fernandez recounted how Kumar convinced her that police had arrived on set to take her away. “Mera pehla item song ‘Dhanno’ tha in ‘Housefull’, aur us waqt Akshay ne mere saath bahut ganda prank kiya tha. It actually gave me trauma!” she said.

She explained that heavy security on set made the situation believable. “Mujhe laga police hai… Akshay mere paas aake bolte hain, ‘Jacqueline, tumne kuch galat kiya hai kya? Police tumhare liye aayi hain. Song ke baad tumhe station le jayenge.’”

Fernandez said she remained scared throughout the shoot, unsure what she had done wrong. “Main poore song ke dauraan itni darr gayi thi, mujhe samajh hi nahi aa raha tha maine aisa kya kiya hain,” she added.

Kumar later apologized on the show. “Agar maine aisa kiya tha, toh main sorry bolta hoon,” he said, adding that pranks should only go as far as they don’t hurt anyone.

“Dhanno” featured in “Housefull,” which starred Akshay Kumar, Arjun Rampal, Deepika Padukone, Lara Dutta, Riteish Deshmukh, Boman Irani and Randhir Kapoor. (Source: IANS)