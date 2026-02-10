Babul Supriyo Urges Patience After Arijit Singh Announces Retirement From Playback Singing

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, India — Singer and former politician Babul Supriyo has weighed in on Arijit Singh’s decision to step away from playback singing, describing the popular vocalist as thoughtful and urging fans to trust that the move was made with careful consideration.

Speaking in an interaction, Supriyo said Arijit’s talent and artistic depth suggest that the decision was not taken lightly. He described Arijit as “an intelligent guy” and one of the finest singers of his generation, adding that someone with such expressive ability would have reflected deeply before making such a choice.

Supriyo said listeners should avoid speculation and allow the singer space to chart his next steps. He urged fans to wait quietly and see what Arijit chooses to do next, noting that the singer continues to enjoy immense affection from audiences.

Another prominent voice from the music industry, singer Shaan, also called for restraint, asking people not to jump to conclusions about the reasons behind Arijit’s announcement. He said speculation online has led to multiple theories that may not reflect the singer’s actual thinking.

Shaan said Arijit will explain his thought process when he feels the time is right and encouraged fans to be patient until then, adding that there are many other issues deserving attention in the meantime.

Arijit Singh’s announcement has sparked widespread discussion across social media and the music industry, with fellow artists emphasizing respect for his decision and confidence in whatever creative path he chooses next. (Source: IANS)