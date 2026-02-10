Chennai Misses Supreme Court Deadline as Stray Dog Relocation Stalls Over Shelter Shortage

- Advertisement -

CHENNAI, India — Weeks after the Supreme Court’s eight-week deadline expired, the Greater Chennai Corporation has yet to fully implement a system to relocate stray dogs from public spaces, with a lack of shelter capacity emerging as the primary obstacle.

The top court, in November 2025, had directed civic bodies to remove stray dogs from public areas amid rising public safety concerns. In response, the city corporation announced financial incentives in December, offering Rs 50 per dog per day for feeding and Rs 750 per day to shelters housing more than 20 dogs.

Despite the incentives, most non-governmental organizations have been unwilling or unable to participate, citing shortages of space and infrastructure. Civic officials acknowledged that nearly all authorized shelters are already operating at full capacity.

The Tamil Nadu Animal Welfare Board has provided a list of eight approved NGOs, but none are currently in a position to accommodate additional animals. Talks are underway with two organizations, while other groups located on the outskirts of the city face similar space constraints.

Only limited progress has been made so far. Recently, 40 stray dogs were removed from the Madras High Court परिसर. Of these, 21 were relocated to an NGO shelter in Nemmeli, while the remaining dogs were adopted.

A promised city-wide survey to assess the stray dog population has also not yet begun.

To address the shelter shortage, the corporation has identified land parcels in Madhavaram and Velachery for the construction of two dedicated shelters. Each facility is expected to house up to 250 dogs, including animals suspected of rabies, canine distemper, or aggressive behavior.

Tenders have been floated for NGOs to operate the shelters, with construction and operations targeted for completion by the end of March. According to civic officials, the facilities will include open areas, separate kennels, and isolated enclosures for infected or high-risk animals to improve disease control and safety.

The delays have drawn criticism from residents and local welfare groups, who say stray dogs continue to pose risks near government schools and urban primary health centers.

“Despite repeated complaints, nothing has changed. It’s becoming a serious public safety issue,” said S. Ramesh Kumar, secretary of the Ernavoor Civic Welfare Association.

With the Supreme Court’s directive already overdue, concerns remain over the city’s ability to manage its stray dog population effectively and within a reasonable timeframe. (Source: IANS)