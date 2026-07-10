Bollywood Roundup: Karisma Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Janhvi Kapoor, and more…

Karisma Kapoor recalls bunking school to watch Neelam Kothari in ‘Paap Ki Duniya’

Mumbai — Karisma Kapoor recalled a childhood memory from her school days after watching a performance on “Main Tera Tota” from the 1988 film “Paap Ki Duniya” on “India’s Best Dancer Season 5.”

The song, picturized on Chunky Panday and Neelam Kothari, prompted Kapoor to reveal that she once skipped school with six or seven friends to watch the film at Satyam Theatre in Worli because she was a fan of Kothari’s dancing.

“I hope my mother isn’t watching this. But I had actually bunked school. I used to love Neelam, and this song ‘Main Tera Tota’ is from the film ‘Paap Ki Duniya,’ starring Chunky Panday and Neelam. I went to watch the film because I absolutely loved her dancing. I vividly remember people throwing so many coins at the screen during this song,” Kapoor said.

Her comments came after contestants Roshan and Anuradha performed to the song in a routine choreographed in Terence Lewis’ style.

Amitabh Bachchan uses AI to fact-check World Cup claim about Morocco

Mumbai — Amitabh Bachchan said he turned to ChatGPT to check a claim about Morocco’s 2026 FIFA World Cup team.

The actor wrote on X that someone told him none of Morocco’s World Cup players were born in the country, but AI suggested the claim was “not entirely true.”

“T 5797 – I came to know from someone that none of the players of the WC 2026 Moroccan team were born in Morocco !!! ChatGpt when asked says not entirely true!!” Bachchan wrote.

The 83-year-old actor also said on his blog that he had spent the day shooting before finishing office work and heading to sleep.

Bachchan recently shared a note on learning and self-awareness, writing that every day offers a new lesson and that admitting mistakes reflects character.

On the work front, Bachchan is currently busy with the sequel to “Kalki 2898 AD,” directed by Nag Ashwin. The film also stars Kamal Haasan, Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

He is also reportedly part of Nitesh Tiwari’s “Ramayana: Part 1,” starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash and Sunny Deol.

Janhvi Kapoor dances with ‘Homebound’ co-stars in BTS video

Mumbai — Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter and Vishal Jethwa were seen dancing together in a behind-the-scenes video from “Homebound.”

Vishal shared the clip on Instagram with the caption, “Homebound memories.” The video opens with him dancing to “U P Wala Thumka Lagaoon” from Govinda and Karisma Kapoor’s 1997 film “Hero No. 1.”

After dancing solo on a terrace, Vishal brings Janhvi into the frame, and the two perform a playful Naagin dance. They later convince Ishaan to join them, with the actor briefly hesitating before joining the fun.

“Homebound” had been in contention for the 98th Oscars but did not make the final five nominees in the International Feature Film category.

After the film’s Oscar run ended, Ishaan said he would always look back on the experience with love and gratitude, calling “Homebound” a story that remained “a piece of my heart.”

Anupam Kher calls Ashok Singhal role in ‘Shri Ram Bhoomi’ a responsibility

Mumbai — Anupam Kher said playing Ashok Singhal in the upcoming film “Shri Ram Bhoomi” is a major responsibility.

Sharing his first look from the film on Instagram, Kher said he wanted to personally introduce the role after images of his character appeared in the media.

“In the film Shri Ram Bhoomi, I am portraying the role of Shri Ashok Singhal — a personality who played a significant role in guiding the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi movement with his dedication, determination, and unwavering commitment,” Kher wrote.

He said Singhal was “not just a leader, but also a devoted follower of Lord Shri Ram,” adding that portraying such a historic figure with honesty and sensitivity requires care.

“Shri Ram Bhoomi” is based on the construction of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya and the decades-long journey surrounding the temple. The film is produced by Zee Studios and directed by Kamakhaya Narayan Singh.

Kher had earlier announced the start of filming in Ayodhya, saying he visited the Shri Ram Mandir to seek blessings for himself, his loved ones, the film and his audience. (Source: IANS)