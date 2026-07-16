Zanai Bhosle Remembers Grandmother Asha Bhosle in Emotional Tribute

Mumbai–Singer Zanai Bhosle shared an emotional tribute to her late grandmother, legendary playback singer Asha Bhosle, saying she continues to see her in dreams and feel her presence in her life.

Zanai posted a series of photographs from their time together on social media.

One image showed the grandmother and granddaughter smiling and clapping during a family celebration.

“I love you my darling.. I love you,” Zanai wrote alongside the photograph.

In another image, Zanai leaned over Asha Bhosle’s chair as the singer smiled at the camera.

“Everywhere I look I see you.. you come in my dreams, you are part of my today my tomorrow and my forever.. yet some part of me misses your hugs, kisses and love.. please please be happy up there because it’s what you taught me to be… I am me, because of you and you will always be a part of me till time stops,” she wrote.

Asha Bhosle died April 12, 2026, at age 92 in Mumbai. She had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital after experiencing extreme exhaustion and a chest infection and later died of multiple organ failure.

Her funeral was held with full state honors at Shivaji Park in Mumbai. Zanai, who shared a close relationship with her grandmother, was seen becoming emotional during the funeral.

Asha Bhosle was among India’s most celebrated playback singers, with a career spanning more than eight decades. She reportedly recorded more than 12,000 songs in over 20 languages.

Her best-known songs include “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Dum Maro Dum,” “Chura Liya Hai Tumne Jo Dil Ko,” “Yeh Mera Dil,” “In Aankhon Ki Masti,” “Mera Kuch Samaan,” “Dil Cheez Kya Hai,” “Rangeela Re,” “Radha Kaise Na Jale” and “Tanha Tanha.”

She also appeared in the 2013 Marathi film “Mai,” marking her acting debut.

Born Sept. 8, 1933, Asha Bhosle was the younger sister of playback singer Lata Mangeshkar, who died in February 2022. (Source: IANS)