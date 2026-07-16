Adnan Sami Says Coin Flips Helped Settle Editing Decisions for ‘Kabhi Nahi’

Mumbai–Singer Adnan Sami recalled working with Amitabh Bachchan on the music video for “Kabhi Nahi,” revealing that disagreements over which shots to use were sometimes settled with a coin flip.

Sami shared a throwback photograph with Bachchan on X on Thursday and reflected on the filming and editing of the song.

“#Throwback to a fun capture with Amit ji during the filming of our song ‘Kabhi Nahi.’ Each shot that we took for every scene was unique and wonderful & had its own flavour. We enjoyed it so much that it reflected in our performances. However, during the editing, it was so difficult to choose which shot to keep in the final music video that at times, we all would argue endlessly and finally settle the matter with a flip of a coin!” Sami wrote.

The photograph showed Sami and Bachchan wearing black outfits during the shoot.

“Kabhi Nahi,” from Sami’s album “Tera Chehra,” featured Bachchan as a vocalist and performer alongside Sami in the music video. The song was released Oct. 7, 2002.

“Tera Chehra” remains one of Sami’s best-known albums. Its title track was also a major success and featured Rani Mukerji and Raveena Tandon in the music video.

Sami had previously shared other photographs with Bachchan in March, including images from a past Holi celebration in which the two were covered in colored powder and dancing together. (Source: IANS)