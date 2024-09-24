With a Mission to Help India Win More Olympics Medals, Boston Philanthropist Vivek Sharma Introduces Non-Profit OGQ to Boston

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—If you wonder why Indian teams and athletes don’t win more Olympic medals, wait. India-based OGQ, a not-for-profit organization founded by India’s sporting legends like Geet Sethi and Prakash Padukone, is trying to change that. Their mission is to help Indian athletes win Olympic and Paralympic medals.

Boston Philanthropist Vivek Sharma, who has been helping and supporting OGQ, is introducing OGQ executives and some Indian athletes this Friday in Boston to Indians and Indian Americans.

In addition to a few Indian Olympic athletes, the OGQ delegation includes Viren Rasquinha, executive director of OGQ and former Captain of the Indian Hockey team who played 180 international matches for India including the Athens Olympics 2004; and Ajay Jayraman, head of Partnerships at OGQ and a top badminton player.

In an exclusive video interview with INDIA New England News, Mr. Sharma, Mr. Rasquinha and Mr. Jayraman talk about the mission of OGQ and their mission of the Boston tour.

To watch the full interview, please click here, or on the image below.

Four out of the five individual medal winners for India at the latest Paris Olympics were supported by OGQ: Manu Bhaker, Sarabjot Singh, Swapnil Kusale and Aman Sehrawat.

Over the last four Olympics, 13 of the 21 medal winners for India were supported by OGQ, including PV Sindhu, MC Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, Mirabai Chanu, Ravi Kumar, Gagan Narang. At the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics, 10 of the 19 medal winners were supported by OGQ.

OGQ currently supports 386 athletes and para athletes across 10 sports with various aspects such as Coaching, Equipment, Training & Tournaments & Sports Science in a world class manner.