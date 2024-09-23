Bollywood Roundup: Manushi Chhillar, Aamir Khan, Shehnaaz Gill, and more…

- Advertisement -

Manushi Chhillar drops stunning photoshoot glimpses from her early days

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Manushi Chhillar took to her social media platform and shared some of her exquisite pictures from her old photoshoots.

Taking to her Instagram, Manushi dropped a carousel of snapshots along with a video in which the actress was seen posing as she defines the charm of her magnetic presence.

Manushi also dropped a long caption, “Doing what I love doing the most, I’ve been wanting to post these for so longgggg….there is something so beautiful in the colours my dearest friends @falgunipeacock and @shanepeacock have used to create these beauties”.

I’ve enjoyed being dressed by them for almost seven years now and let’s just say they always make me feel like Barbie. Not to forget @mehakoberoi and @sheefajgilani who brought in their magic” (with two heart emojis). Manushi concluded.

In the pictures, Manushi is seen posing for the lens as she wears a traditional magenta-colored lehenga for the moment. Later, Manushi was seen in an elegant red-colored bridal outfit that made her entire look more appealing.

Later, Manushi shared the same video as she resembles her ramp-walk while smiling and flaunting on the camera. Manushi also shared a mirror selfie as she prepared for the shoot.

In the last two glimpses, Manushi gave her fans another touch of her beauty while giving poses in the magenta-colored lehenga while showing off her looks. She also shared one of her pictures in a yellow-colored saree with a work of silver embroidery on it.

Manushi made her debut in 2022 with the historical drama ‘Samrat Prithviraj’, helmed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. The film, which also stars Akshay Kumar, was based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan, a king from the Chahamana dynasty.

She then went on to star in the Vicky Kaushal-starrer- ‘The Great Indian Family’, which was directed by ‘Dhoom:3 fame director Vijay Krishna Acharya. After two years, she starred in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual action drama movie Operation Valentine’, opposite Varun Tej.

She also featured opposite Akshay Kumar, Tiger Shroff and Alaya F starrer- ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan’ helmed by ‘Sultan’ fame director Ali Abbas Zafar. The film also featured Prithviraj Sukumaran, Ronit Roy and Sonakshi Sinha in crucial roles.

Aamir Khan expresses gratitude to FFI for choosing ‘Laapataa Ladies’ as India’s official Oscar entry

Mumbai– Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, whose home production ‘Laapataa Ladies’ has been submitted as India’s official entry to the Oscars, has expressed his gratitude to the selection committee of the Film Federation of India for their decision.

The actor issued a statement thanking the members of the committee, and shared that he is proud of the director of the film, and his ex-wife Kiran Rao.

He said in a statement, “We are all so happy with the news. I am so proud of Kiran and her entire team. I would like to thank the selection committee of the Film Federation of India, which chose our film to represent India at the Oscars”.

The film was picked as the official submission on Monday for the upcoming 97th edition of the Academy Awards.

The actor further mentioned, “My heartfelt gratitude to our audience, our media, and the entire film fraternity, for all the love and support they have given ‘Laapataa Ladies’. Thanks to both Jio and Netflix who have been great partners to work with. I am so happy that all our hard-work has paid off. Thank you everyone. Here’s hoping that ‘Laapataa Ladies’ is able to win the hearts of the members of the Academy”.

This is not the first time for an Aamir Khan Productions film has been picked by the Film Federation of India for the Oscars. Earlier, his films like ‘Taare Zameen Par’, ‘Peepli Live’ and ‘Lagaan’ have been India’s official entries to the Oscars in the Best Foreign Language Film category with ‘Lagaan’ even securing a seat in the final nominations. However, the film didn’t win 74th Academy Awards for the Best Foreign Language Film, as it lost out to the Bosnian film ‘No Man’s Land’ which was directed by Danis Tanovic.

Shehnaaz Gill turns heads with striking photoshoot in chic white dress

Mumbai– Actress Shehnaaz Gill, known for her stint on ‘Bigg Boss 13’, set the internet ablaze on Monday with stunning glimpses from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in a chic white tube short dress and elegantly complemented by a striking red cape, she exuded confidence and style, captivating her fans and followers.

Taking to Instagram, Shehnaaz, who boasts 18.5 million followers, shared a stunning array of photos showcasing her in a chic white tube short dress paired with a striking red cape. Her glam makeup look featured shimmering golden eyeshadow, perfectly contoured and highlighted cheeks, and a wet hairstyle that added to her allure.

She completed the ensemble with a silver choker neckpiece, chunky rings, and bangles, effortlessly embodying a blend of elegance and modern flair that captivated her fans.

In the caption she posted two red heart emojis. The post was liked by actor Ayushmann Khurrana.

Fans took to the comment section and wrote: “She is red hot”, “hotness overloaded”, “Hotty gill”, and “Khubsurat”.

On the professional front, Shehnaaz began her modelling career with the 2015 music video, ‘Shiv Di Kitaab’. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film ‘Sat Shri Akaal England’.

She has been a part of films like ‘Kala Shah Kala’, ‘Daaka’, ‘Honsla Rakh’, ‘Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan’, and most recently ‘Thank You for Coming’.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled– ‘Maar Kar Gayi’, ‘Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan’, ‘Je Haan Ni Karni’, ‘Putt Sardaran De’, ‘Lakh Laanhta’, ‘Viah Da Chaa’, ‘Jatt Jaan Vaarda’, ‘Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna’, ‘Jatti Hadd Sekhdi’, ‘Gunday Ik Vaar Fer’, ‘Peg Paun Wele’, ‘Gedi Route’, ‘Shona Shona’, and ‘Habit’.

The diva will be seen in a special appearance in the upcoming movie ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’. The upcoming comedy film starring Rajkummar Rao and Triptii Dimri is directed by Raaj Shaandilyaa and produced by T-Series Films, Balaji Motion Pictures, Wakaoo Films and Kathavachak Films. The film is scheduled for a theatrical release on October 11.

She also has ‘Sab First Class’ in the pipeline.

Deepika Padukone shares video showcasing adorable newborn quirks

Mumbai– Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone, currently savoring the joys of motherhood, has offered fans a delightful glimpse into her maternal journey, by sharing a playful video titled ‘if adults ate like newborns’, humorously capturing the antics of mealtime from a newborn’s perspective.

On September 8, Deepika and her husband and actor Ranveer Singh officially announced the arrival of their first bundle of joy, a baby girl.

Now, Deepika took to Instagram Stories, where she has 80.2 million followers and re-shared a Reel video which is titled “If Adults Ate Like Newborns”. It features a woman waking up on the couch and heading to the kitchen to prepare a meal. After a moment of staring at her plate, she comically attempts to eat messily, ultimately passing out after just one bite, her mouth agape. Throughout the clip, she mimics the head-shaking antics of a newborn, bringing a humorous twist to the everyday challenges of mealtime.

Meanwhile, Deepika and Ranveer had tied the knot in November 2018 in traditional Konkani Hindu and Sikh Anand Karaj ceremonies at Lake Como, Italy.

On the work front, Deepika made her acting debut in 2006 with Kannada film ‘Aishwarya’, directed by Indrajit Lankesh. Her first screen appearance was in Himesh Reshammiya’s music video “Naam Hai Tera” in 2005.

She made her Bollywood debut in 2007 with ‘Om Shanti Om’, alongside Shah Rukh Khan. The diva has then appeared in movies like– ‘Bachna Ae Haseeno’, ‘Chandni Chowk to China’, ‘Love Aaj Kal’, ‘Lafangey Parindey’, ‘Desi Boyz’, ‘Cocktail’, ‘Race 2’, ‘Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani’, ‘Chennai Express’, ‘Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela’.

Deepika essayed the lead character alongside Ranveer in the 2015 historical romance film ‘Bajirao Mastani’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra in the lead.

She then essayed the role of Rani Padmavati in the 2018 historical drama ‘Padmaavat’, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. The film starred Shahid Kapoor, and Ranveer in the lead roles, with Aditi Rao Hydari, Jim Sarbh, Raza Murad, and Anupriya Goenka in supporting roles.

Deepika has most recently appeared in ‘Gehraiyaan’, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Fighter’, and ‘Kalki 2898 AD’.

She will be next seen along with Ranveer in the upcoming Rohit Shetty directorial ‘Singham Again’.

Suniel Shetty finds therapy in gardening

Mumbai– Bollywood actor Suniel Shetty recently shared a glimpse of his serene Sunday routine, describing how he finds solace in gardening. In the video, he is seen pruning and trimming his plants, referring to the process as a form of therapy that helps him reset and rejuvenate.

He expressed how the act of cutting away dead branches mirrors life, where sometimes clearing away the old makes space for the new.

Taking to Instagram, where he enjoys a following of five million, Suniel shared a calming Reel video of his Sunday ‘therapy’ session. Dressed casually in a grey tee and blue shorts, the actor was seen trimming the plants at his luxurious residence.

In the caption, he described the therapeutic nature of pruning, comparing it to hitting the reset button not just for his plants but for himself as well.

“Sundays like these = Therapy There’s something magical about pruning – cutting away the dead bits so the rest can thrive. It’s like hitting the reset button, not just for my plants, but for me too. A little trim, a little fresh air, and boom – we’re both ready to grow again. Sometimes, we all need that… trim the old, make space for the new, and let the light in. Who else is pruning life today?” he wrote, encouraging others to embrace the process of letting go of the old to make space for new growth.

Actress Dia Mirza commented: “Planted seeds today”. Sangeeta Bijlani wrote: “Totally resonate”.

On the professional front, the 62-year-old actor has acted in over 100 films, in a career spanning over 30 years. He made his debut in Hindi films in 1992 with ‘Balwaan’, opposite Divya Bharti.

Suniel has then appeared in movies like ‘Waqt Hamara Hai’, ‘Dilwale’, ‘Anth’, ‘Mohra’, ‘Gopi Kishan’, ‘Krishna’, ‘Rakshak’, ‘Border’, ‘Judge Mujrim’, ‘Vinashak – Destroyer’, ‘Bade Dilwala’, ‘Hera Pheri’, ‘Refugee’, ‘Dhadkan’, ‘Pyaar Ishq Aur Mohabbat’, ‘Awara Paagal Deewana’, ‘Jaani Dushman: Ek Anokhi Kahani’, ‘Qayamat: City Under Threat’, ‘LOC Kargil’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Hulchul’.

He has also featured in ‘Shaadi Se Pehle’, ‘Phir Hera Pheri’, ‘Apna Sapna Money Money’, ‘Mission Istaanbul’, ‘De Dana Dan’, and ‘No Problem’.

Most recently, Suniel starred in ‘Operation Fryday’, written and directed by Vishram Sawant. The film stars Randeep Hooda, and Nitu Chandra in lead roles.

He next has ‘Welcome To The Jungle’, and ‘Hera Pheri 3’ in the kitty.

Kajol pens birthday note for ‘beautiful goddess’ momma Tanuja as she turns 81

Mumbai– Actress Kajol on Monday shared a touching birthday tribute to her mother, the legendary star Tanuja, who turned 81. In her heartfelt note, she praised her mother’s timeless beauty and vibrant spirit, affectionately calling her an “evergreen, crazy, beautiful goddess.”

Kajol, who enjoys a following of 17.3 million on Instagram, shared a joyful snapshot featuring her younger sister, Tanishaa Mukerji, and their mother, Tanuja, on her 81st birthday. In the picture, Kajol is seen wearing a black saree paired with a red, long-sleeved blouse, while Tanishaa stuns in a pink saree with a sleeveless blouse.

The birthday girl, Tanuja, is seated comfortably in a purple suit, with her daughters standing behind her, all smiles for the camera. The post also includes a snap of a birthday cake adorned with a photo of a young Tanuja, along with the words “Gorgeous as always” written across the cake.

The post has a caption: “If birthdays were flowers we would have flooded the table…happy happy 81st aka 18 to our evergreen, crazy, beautiful goddess! Love you to the moon and back momma…”

Tanuja is the daughter of filmmaker Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth. She has three sisters, including actress Nutan and one brother. She married filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee in 1973. The couple have two daughters, Kajol and Tanishaa.

She started her film career in 1950 with her older sister Nutan in ‘Hamari Beti’. As an adult, she debuted in the 1960 film ‘Chhabili’, which was directed by her mother, and had her sister Nutan, in the lead.

Meanwhile, Kajol had made her acting debut in 1992 with ‘Bekhudi’. She then featured in an all-time hit romantic thriller movie ‘Baazigar’, directed by Abbas–Mustan. It stars Shah Rukh Khan and Shilpa Shetty.

She then starred in cult hit movies like ‘Karan Arjun’, ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge’, ‘Gupt’, ‘Ishq’, ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’, ‘Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha’, ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, ‘Hum Aapke Dil Mein Rehte Hain’, ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…’, ‘Fanaa’, ‘My Name Is Khan’.

Kajol has also been a part of projects like– ‘Dilwale’, ‘Tanhaji’, ‘Tribhanga’, and ‘Salaam Venky’.

Most recently, she has featured in anthology film ‘Lust Stories 2’, directed by R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh.

Kajol also starred in legal drama ‘The Trial: Pyaar Kaanoon Dhokha’ directed by Suparn Verma.

She next has ‘Sarzameen’, ‘Do Patti’, ‘Maa’, and ‘Maharagni- Queen of Queens’.

On the personal front, Kajol is married to actor Ajay Devgn. The duo had tied the knot on February 24, 1999 in a traditional Maharashtrian ceremony. The couple have a daughter Nysa, and son Yug. (IANS)