West Nile Virus Detected in Mosquito Sample in Boston’s Jamaica Plain

BOSTON— The Boston Public Health Commission (BPHC) has confirmed that a mosquito sample collected in Jamaica Plain has tested positive for West Nile virus, marking the first positive mosquito sample identified in Boston this summer.

Health officials said there are currently no confirmed human cases of West Nile virus among Boston residents, and the overall risk of transmission remains low. The infected mosquito sample was identified through the city’s ongoing surveillance program conducted in partnership with the Suffolk County Mosquito Control Project, which collects and tests mosquito samples throughout the summer and early fall.

“These test results are an important reminder that everyone needs to take steps to protect themselves from mosquito-borne illnesses this time of year,” said Dr. Bisola Ojikutu, Commissioner of Public Health for the City of Boston. “West Nile Virus can be dangerous, particularly for seniors and other vulnerable populations. Everyone should protect themselves and their communities by draining pockets of standing water where mosquitoes thrive and wearing insect repellent. BPHC will continue to work with our partners to monitor this situation and keep residents informed.”

The Boston Public Health Commission is encouraging residents to reduce mosquito breeding sites by eliminating standing water around homes, including bird baths, flowerpots, gutters, kiddie pools, and discarded tires. Officials also recommend avoiding prolonged outdoor activities between dusk and dawn, when mosquitoes are most active, wearing long sleeves and long pants, using EPA-approved insect repellents, and ensuring window and door screens are in good repair.

Most people infected with West Nile virus do not develop symptoms. Those who do may experience fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, rash, and body aches that typically resolve without medical treatment.

However, adults over age 50 and individuals with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of developing severe illness. Serious symptoms can include high fever, severe headache, neck stiffness, confusion, tremors, muscle weakness or paralysis, vision loss, and loss of coordination. Health officials advise anyone experiencing these symptoms to seek medical attention immediately.

BPHC said it will continue monitoring mosquito activity throughout the season and provide updated surveillance results as additional testing is completed.