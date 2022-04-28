Veteran actor Salim Ghouse passes away at 70

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Veteran stage, television and film actor Salim Ghouse — who featured in several Bollywood and south Indian movies — passed away following a cardiac arrest, here on Thursday.

Ghouse, 70, was rushed to the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital in Versova late on Wednesday but did not recover, his family members said.

Born in Chennai and educated there, he later graduated from the FTII, Pune, and then plunged into theatres.

Known for his roles in “Bharat Ek Khoja”, “Wagle Ki Duniya”, “Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi” and “Subah”, Ghouse enjoyed equal popularity in Bollywood and south India, having acted with some of the biggest stars and banners since his debut in 1978 with “Swarg Nark”.

Later, he played notable roles in several award-winning films such as “Chakra” (1981), “Saaraansh” and “Mohan Joshi Hazir Ho!” (both 1984).

He was seen with Shah Rukh Khan in “Koyla”, besides playing prominent roles in films like “Mujrim”, “Shapath”, Kamal Haasan’s “Vettri Vizhaa”, Mohanlal’s “Thazvaram”, and “Well Done Abba”. He was last seen in the Tamil film “Kaa” (2022). (IANS)