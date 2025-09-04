Two Policemen Killed in Gun Battle With Maoists in Jharkhand’s Palamu

- Advertisement -

PALAMU (Jharkhand)– Two police personnel were killed and another critically injured in a fierce encounter with Maoists of the banned Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) in Jharkhand’s Palamu district, officials said Thursday.

The clash erupted in the dense Kedal forest under Manatu police station between 1 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. on Wednesday during a search operation. Palamu Superintendent of Police Reeshma Ramesan confirmed the deaths.

Authorities said the operation was launched after intelligence suggested that TSPC’s notorious zonal commander, Shashikant Ganjhu — who carries a reward of Rs 10 lakh — might visit his native village Kedal during the Karma festival.

As security forces closed in, Ganjhu and his squad reportedly spotted the advancing police team and opened fire. The police retaliated, sparking a gun battle in which three personnel were hit. The injured were rushed to Medinirai Medical College and Hospital in Daltonganj, where two were declared dead.

The slain jawans were identified as Santan Kumar and Sunil Ram. Officials said one of them was serving as the bodyguard of Palamu Additional Superintendent of Police. The third injured policeman remains in critical condition.

The Kedal-Manatu belt has long been considered a TSPC stronghold, with Ganjhu spearheading the outfit’s extortion rackets and violent activities across Palamu and Chatra districts.

Following the encounter, security forces intensified combing operations and cordoned off surrounding villages in an effort to flush out the Maoists.

Paying tribute, SP Ramesan said, “Their sacrifice will not go in vain. The police are fully committed to eliminating extremist elements from the region.” She added that all possible medical arrangements are being made for the injured jawan. (Source: IANS)