Veteran Leg-Spinner Amit Mishra Retires From All Forms of Cricket

NEW DELHI– Veteran India leg-spinner Amit Mishra has announced his retirement from all forms of professional cricket, closing the book on a career that spanned more than 25 years.

Mishra, renowned for his sharp variations and control, represented India in 22 Tests, 36 ODIs, and 10 T20Is, where he claimed 76, 64, and 16 wickets respectively. In a statement on Thursday, the 41-year-old said recurring injuries and the desire to make way for the next generation influenced his decision.

“These 25 years of my life in cricket have been nothing short of memorable,” Mishra said. “I am deeply grateful to the BCCI, the administration, Haryana cricket association, the support staff, my colleagues, and my family. I would also like to thank the fans whose love and support made the journey unforgettable.”

Mishra made his international debut in 2003 during an ODI tri-series in Bangladesh and had to wait until 2008 for his Test debut against Australia in Mohali, where he took a five-wicket haul. In 2013, he equaled Javagal Srinath’s world record by taking 18 wickets in a five-match ODI series against Zimbabwe. He was also a standout performer in the 2014 T20 World Cup, picking up 10 wickets as India finished runners-up.

After his final international appearance in 2017, Mishra continued to play domestic cricket and in the Indian Premier League (IPL). His last professional game came in IPL 2024 for Lucknow Super Giants against Rajasthan Royals, where he returned figures of 1-20.

With 174 wickets in 162 matches, Mishra retires as the seventh-highest wicket-taker in IPL history. He remains the only bowler to have taken three hat-tricks in the league, each for a different team: Delhi Daredevils (2008), Kings XI Punjab (2011), and Sunrisers Hyderabad (2013).

Looking ahead, Mishra said he plans to stay connected to the sport through coaching, commentary, mentoring young players, and engaging with fans on social media and YouTube. (Source: IANS)