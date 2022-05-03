Transcendent Pink to celebrate fascinating pivots and powerful transitions

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Transcendent Pink, is the most anticipated Colour of the Year as declared by Asian Paints. The brand’s ColourNext 2022 forecasted We/Us, Hope You’re Well, Artify, and Solo Commerce as the four colour trends for the year.

The Asian Paints ColourNext, now in its 19th edition, is the voice of trend forecasting in the subcontinent, known for its exceptional insights on colour and decor trends by researching the year’s socio-cultural trends and their influences on colour, design, and lifestyle.

According to its research, the mood in 2022 is to face challenges head on while remaining unfazed. This sentiment is echoed in the four predicted colour trend stories, which cover socio-cultural topics such as mental health, the metaverse, solopreneurship, gender, fashion, and decor.

ColourNext compiles a comprehensive forecast of trends in colours, materials, textures, and finishes for those who design for India and the subcontinent as a whole, with input from experts from a variety of disciplines including architecture, art, interior design, fashion, sociology, and more. These trends have a broad impact and are the only colour and decor trends forecast for India since 2003.

Amit Syngle, MD & CEO, Asian Paints Limited said, “Once you free yourself from traditional mindsets and open up to a new outlook and way of life, it’s incredibly life-changing. ColourNext 2022 is all about embracing the new and translating that into decor spaces. The four new trends We/Us, Hope You’re Well, Artify, and Solo Commerce hint towards unlocking a different reality through acceptance, empathy, confidence, community, support et al. Transcendent Pink, is surely going to inspire us all to rise from the ashes of the normal we once knew, to explore a whole new kaleidoscope of life.”

Transcendent Pink (Clematis Pink N), the Colour of the Year, has a mature transitional quality, similar to our ever-expanding consciousness. This greyish purple, a combination of blue and red, represents a mind capable of synthesising new knowledge and old wisdom and harnessing both. A colour that inspires us to believe, to rise, and to create new things. While 2021 was a year of significant changes and lessons, 2022 is a year for taking everything in stride and marching forward. It’s time to shake off the stigma and stereotypes and keep growing like a sapling sprouting through the earth’s surface. Transcendent Pink frees you from the invisible shackles that bind you, allowing you to live your life as freely as a sailor.

Change can be slow and imperceptible, or it can be quick and noticeable, but it is undeniably constant. In keeping with the overall mood for 2022, the Wallpaper of the Year, Lotus and Stilts, not only embraces but also celebrates transition. Like birds that change with the seasons, or a resilient lotus that blooms in the most unexpected places. The natural scenery of the NalSarovar Lake and its migratory birds are translated into the gorgeous patterns of the wallpaper using simple matchbox style art. Bring the soft healing power of nature’s Lotus and Stilts home with you with the Nilaya Nal Sarovar collection. (IANS)