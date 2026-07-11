Television Actor Rohit Chandel Arrested in Mumbai on Alleged Stalking and Harassment Charges Involving Minor

MUMBAI — Television actor Rohit Chandel has been arrested by Mumbai’s Ghatkopar Police on allegations of stalking, harassing, and assaulting a 16-year-old girl, officials said.

Police have registered a case against Chandel under provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act as well as relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

According to the police complaint, the actor allegedly made repeated phone calls to the minor between December 2025 and July 7, 2026, using his own phone number as well as multiple other numbers, despite allegedly harassing the victim through the repeated contact.

The complaint further alleges that on July 5, Chandel confronted the girl near her residential building in an eastern suburb of Mumbai, chased her, engaged in an argument, verbally abused her, and allegedly assaulted her by striking her with his hands.

Police have registered the case under Sections 78, 115(2), and 352 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, along with Section 12 of the POCSO Act, which relates to sexual harassment of a child. The investigation is ongoing.

Chandel began his television career in 2014, initially appearing in supporting roles before gaining wider recognition in youth and family dramas. He is best known for portraying Peshwa Baji Rao in the historical television series Kashibai Bajirao Ballal, a role that brought him broader recognition. He has also appeared in the streaming series Escaype Live.

The actor maintains an active presence on social media, where he regularly shares updates about his personal life and professional projects.

Authorities have not released additional details regarding the investigation, and no statement from Chandel or his representatives was immediately available. The allegations remain under investigation, and the charges have not been adjudicated in court. (Source: IANS)