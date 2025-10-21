Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal Booked for Abetment to Suicide After Employee’s Death in Bengaluru

- Advertisement -

New Delhi–Ola founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal and senior executive Subrath Kumar Das have been booked for abetment to suicide, following the death of a 38-year-old employee in Bengaluru, police said on Monday.

The deceased, K. Aravind, allegedly consumed poison at his residence on September 28 and later died in a private hospital. According to the police, a 28-page suicide note was recovered, in which Aravind accused his superiors of persistent workplace harassment and detailed alleged misconduct by senior Ola executives.

The First Information Report (FIR) was filed after a complaint from Aravind’s brother, Ashwin Kannan, and includes Bhavish Aggarwal, Subrath Kumar Das (head of Vehicle Homologations and Regulation at Ola Electric), and unnamed others under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Police also confirmed that the complaint references alleged financial irregularities involving ₹17.46 lakh, discovered after Aravind’s death. His family reportedly raised concerns about unexplained transfers to his bank account and a lack of clarity from Ola’s HR department.

Investigation Underway

A senior police officer said that notices have been issued to all those named in the FIR and that written responses have been submitted. “The investigation is ongoing and we are reviewing all submitted materials and statements,” the officer said.

Ola Responds

In a statement, an Ola spokesperson expressed grief over Aravind’s death, calling it a tragic loss: “We are deeply saddened by the unfortunate demise of our colleague, Aravind, and our thoughts remain with his family during this difficult time.”

The company clarified that Aravind, who had worked with Ola Electric for over three and a half years, had never raised any formal complaints or grievances related to harassment or workplace issues.

“His role also did not involve any direct interaction with the company’s top management, including the promoter,” the spokesperson added.

Ola further revealed that it has challenged the FIR in the Karnataka High Court, where protective orders have been granted in favour of the company and its officials.

In the meantime, the company said it had expedited Aravind’s full and final settlement to support the grieving family.

“Ola Electric is fully cooperating with authorities in the ongoing investigation and remains committed to maintaining a safe, respectful, and supportive workplace for all employees,” the company’s statement concluded.

Background

Aravind’s death adds to ongoing scrutiny over workplace culture and mental health in India’s high-pressure startup ecosystem. The case has drawn attention due to the serious nature of the allegations and the involvement of one of India’s most high-profile tech entrepreneurs.

Further updates are awaited as the investigation progresses. (Source: IANS)