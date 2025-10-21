Body of Nepali Youth Killed During Hamas Captivity Returns Home

- Advertisement -

Kathmandu–The body of Bipin Joshi, a Nepali youth who was killed while in Hamas captivity, arrived in Kathmandu on Monday, more than a year after he was abducted during the militant group’s deadly attack on Israel.

Joshi, a student participating in Israel’s “Learn and Earn” programme, was working at the Alumim kibbutz when Hamas launched its surprise assault on October 7, 2023. While 10 other Nepali nationals were killed in the attack, Joshi had been missing since the incident, prompting months of uncertainty and anguish for his family.

His fate was confirmed on October 14 this year, when Hamas handed over his body to Israeli authorities as part of a ceasefire agreement. Israeli officials subsequently informed the Government of Nepal.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Joshi’s mortal remains arrived at Tribhuvan International Airport in the afternoon. Prime Minister Sushila Karki, who also serves as Foreign Minister, was present at the airport to receive the body, along with other ministers, officials, Israeli Ambassador Shmulik Arie Bass, and members of Joshi’s family.

A brief condolence ceremony was held at the airport, where Prime Minister Karki paid tribute to the late youth, expressing deep sorrow and offering prayers for eternal peace. She extended her heartfelt condolences to Joshi’s grieving family, describing the loss as “irreparable.”

Other ministers and dignitaries in attendance also offered their respects.

The ministry said Joshi’s body would be flown to Dhangadhi Airport in far-western Nepal and then transported to his hometown in Kanchanpur for final rites.

The repatriation of the body was coordinated by the Embassy of Nepal in Israel with support from the Israeli government.

Hope and Heartbreak

Joshi’s family clung to hope for nearly a year. On October 9, 2023, the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) had shared a video with his relatives, suggesting he might still be alive. That hope was shattered when Hamas later submitted a list of surviving captives — Joshi’s name was not among them.

In the months following his disappearance, Nepal’s senior officials and diplomats actively lobbied for his safe release. They appealed to governments in Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, the U.S., and others for assistance.

Joshi’s mother Padma and sister Pushpa even travelled to Israel, where they met Israeli President Isaac Herzog and other high-ranking officials to plead for his safe return.

With the return of his body, Nepal mourns the tragic end to a harrowing chapter in its recent diplomatic and humanitarian efforts. (Source: IANS)