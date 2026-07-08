Google Selects 20 AI-First Indian Startups For Accelerator India 2026 Cohort

New Delhi — Google has announced the 2026 cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator: India program, selecting 20 AI-first startups from nearly 2,500 applications as it marks 10 years of accelerator initiatives in the country.

The new cohort reflects the rapid evolution of India’s startup ecosystem from traditional large language model-based applications to agentic and multimodal AI systems. The selected startups are developing solutions across health care, climate technology, finance, legal services, manufacturing, cybersecurity and developer tools.

According to Google, the startups are building next-generation AI products designed to solve complex real-world problems while bringing artificial intelligence into physical environments and enterprise workflows.

As part of the accelerator program, the startups will receive access to Google’s AI technology stack, along with technical guidance, product development support and go-to-market mentorship aimed at helping them scale globally.

Preeti Lobana, vice president and country manager at Google India, said the country’s startup ecosystem is entering a new phase driven by agentic workflows and physical AI systems capable of addressing high-impact challenges.

“India’s startup ecosystem is moving into a new frontier of agentic workflows and physical AI systems engineered to solve high-stakes, real-world challenges. As we mark a decade of Google Accelerator programs, the 2026 Indian cohort represents the vanguard of this technological shift,” Lobana said.

The 2026 cohort includes startups working across a range of sectors. Legal technology startup Adalat AI is developing an end-to-end AI-powered justice platform to automate clerical processes and accelerate court case resolution.

Health care startups Aikenist and FlexifyMe are using AI to improve radiology workflows and chronic pain recovery, respectively.

Climate-focused startups Aurassure and Fitsol are building AI-driven solutions for hyperlocal climate monitoring, carbon tracking and enterprise sustainability.

Fashion technology startup Ayna is helping brands create AI-powered product catalogs, while finance-focused companies Binocs, Dodo Payments and OnFinanceAI are using AI to automate due diligence, merchant services, compliance and risk management.

Developer-focused startups including CraftifAI, H2Loop AI, CreateOS by NodeOps, Pipeshift and TartanHQ are building AI infrastructure, coding models, software development platforms and enterprise integration tools.

Manufacturing startup Jidoka is developing AI-powered computer vision systems for automated inspection, while wearable technology company Proxgy combines AI, IoT and SaaS to digitize enterprise operations.

The cohort also includes Soundverse AI, which is building AI tools for music creation; SuperBryn, which focuses on improving the reliability of voice AI systems; and cybersecurity startup Zeron, which develops AI-powered security agents for identifying and addressing software and cloud vulnerabilities. (Source: IANS)