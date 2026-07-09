Neha Kakkar Says Family Approved Rohanpreet Singh After 20-Minute Meeting

Mumbai — Singer Neha Kakkar has revealed that her parents and brother Tony Kakkar encouraged her to marry singer Rohanpreet Singh after meeting him for just 15 to 20 minutes.

Speaking on an upcoming episode of “Tum Ho Naa – Ghar Ki Superstar,” hosted by Rajeev Khandelwal, Neha recalled how her family instantly approved of Rohanpreet after she told them she liked him.

“I told Tony bhai that I really liked Rohan. He said he wanted to meet him. My mom, dad and brother, my family is really sweet, they said they would come to Punjab and meet him themselves. They spoke to Rohan privately for just 15-20 minutes. When they came out of the room, they said, If you want to get married, marry only Rohan. My mom, dad and Tony bhai’s words are something we still remember. From our side, it was a clear yes, without any doubt. I feel it was all destined. Everything was happening so quickly. Many people could have felt it was childish to take such a big decision so quickly,” Neha said.

Earlier in the conversation, Neha said destiny brought her and Rohanpreet together during the COVID-19 lockdown while she was working on her song “Nehu Da Vyah.”

“I feel everything is already written. Earlier, I genuinely didn’t believe that destiny was written beforehand, but when this happened to me, I realized that God really writes every chapter of our lives. Every little thing comes true. During the lockdown, we were all bored with no work. I thought if everyone could make songs, maybe I should also try creating one. That’s when I made ‘Nehu Da Vyah,’” she said.

Neha said she did not realize at the time that she was writing a song that would end up reflecting her own life.

“While writing ‘Nehu Da Vyah’, I had no idea that I was actually writing my own life story. I had written, Agli Baari Aawanga Te, Mummy Ji Nu Lawanga, Cute Ji Bahu Da Introduction Karawanga, and every single thing I wrote eventually came true. I couldn’t believe it myself. Later, when we decided to make the music video, we were looking for a boy and I happened to see Rohan on my social media Explore page. I said, He’s so cute. Our team then contacted him and told him he had a music video with Neha Kakkar,” she said.

Rohanpreet also recalled his first reaction to the offer, saying he initially thought it might be a prank.

“Where is Neha Kakkar and where am I? But they kept insisting that the shoot was happening and asked me to come. I thought I’d at least go and see what it was about. The moment I opened the door, she was sitting there. She turned around, looked at me, and I instantly thought, That’s it, I’m done for,” he said.

Neha later said the music video foreshadowed their real-life relationship.

“We met during that music video. In the video, he asked me, Will you marry me? and just two months later, we got married in real life. He was also the one who proposed to me,” she said.

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh tied the knot in October 2020 in Delhi after a brief courtship.

Recently, there have been reports of trouble in their marriage, but neither Neha nor Rohanpreet has confirmed or denied the speculation. (Source: IANS)