Jasmine Sandlas Calls Dancers and Band Her ‘Backbone’ After Bengaluru Concert

Mumbai–Singer Jasmine Sandlas has praised her dancers, band and fans after what she described as the best performance of her career during a concert in Bengaluru.

Sandlas shared a video from the show featuring her performing a track from “Dhurandhar” and thanked the team that helped bring the performance to life.

“Bengaluru!! I have never felt a love like this before. My dream team put on the best show I have ever performed. I am so proud of my dancers and my band. They are my backbone,” she wrote.

“Protected by God. Supported by my fans (Earth Angels),” she added.

Sandlas released her first song, “Muskan,” in 2008. She entered Bollywood playback singing in 2014 with “Yaar Na Miley” from the film “Kick.”

Her recent songs include “Shararat,” “Jaiye Sajna” from the “Dhurandhar” franchise, “Taras” from the 2024 film “Munjya” and “Nasha” from the 2025 film “Raid 2.”

She has also appeared on platforms including TEDx Talks, MTV Coke Studio and Spoken Word and has received several honors, including the Most Popular Song of the Year award in 2016.

Sandlas announced her Dream Girl India Tour in May, saying the tour was not simply about performing at larger venues but about creating a space where her music and the audience could become “one pulse.”

Earlier this month, she reflected on the opening concert of the tour in Delhi, where she introduced her fiancé, Shekhar, to the audience.

“This is my man. He put a ring on it,” she said onstage.

Sandlas later shared photographs from the concert, including one showing her embracing Shekhar.

“The first show of the Dream Girl Tour still feels like a dream. I am not ready to talk about it. Thank you Delhi,” she wrote. (Source: IANS)