K.S. Chitra Thanks Fans for Years of Love and Support

Chennai–Singer K.S. Chitra thanked fans and well-wishers for their birthday messages Tuesday, saying their affection and continued support have been among the greatest blessings of her life.

In a post on Instagram, the acclaimed singer expressed gratitude for the wishes, prayers and greetings she received from around the world.

“With a heart full of gratitude, I extend my sincere thanks to everyone around the world for your overwhelming birthday wishes, blessings, love, and prayers. Every message, every call, every beautiful greeting has touched my heart deeply. Your affection and constant support over the years are among the greatest blessings in my life,” she wrote.

Chitra also thanked her family, friends, fans, well-wishers and members of the media for making the occasion special.

“My heartfelt thanks to my beloved fans, friends, family, well-wishers, medias and everyone who took the time to make this day so special,” she wrote.

“May God bless you all with happiness, good health, peace, and joy. With love and gratitude, K S Chithra,” she added.

Earlier this week, Chitra also paid tribute to Indian soldiers who died during the 1999 Kargil War.

“Today, we remember the brave sons of Bharat who made the ultimate sacrifice to defend our motherland during the 1999 Kargil War. Under Operation Vijay, our courageous soldiers fought with unwavering determination to protect every inch of our nation’s pride and sovereignty,” she wrote on Instagram.

“My heartfelt tribute to the martyrs and heartfelt gratitude to our Indian Armed Forces who continue to inspire us with their bravery, discipline, and sacrifice. Let us never forget their valor. Let us always honor their legacy. Jai Hind! Vande Mataram!” she added. (Source: IANS)