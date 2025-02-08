Monica Kachru: From Driving Clean Energy Solutions to Providing Educational Equity for Financially Challenged and First-Generation College Students

- Advertisement -

BOSTON—In about six years, Monica Kachru has made an impact on leveling the playing field for college students from economically disadvantaged backgrounds. Inspired by her daughter, Anaya, who she tragically lost while a freshman in MIT, Ms. Kachru set up the Anaya Scholars foundation to support first generation college students.

“We all know from our personal experience that a college degree remains one of the most reliable paths to economic mobility, opening doors to better opportunities. Beyond financial benefits, education cultivates critical thinking, problem-solving, and diverse perspectives that enriches us as well as our society and finally the workforce,” says Ms. Kachru. “Industries thrive when professionals from varied backgrounds bring fresh insights, driving innovation in fields like healthcare, technology, and law.”

Moreover, Ms. Kachru is a dynamic leader with 25 years of experience driving clean energy solutions across the United States and globally. From demand-side management to solar and offshore wind projects, she has been at the forefront of building a sustainable future.

As a Clean Tech professional at Eversource, she is responsible for ensuring that the company meets its environmental and carbon goals by procuring all sources of clean energy including wind, solar, and battery storage.

“I particularly enjoy problem solving the technical as well as commercial challenges of making these technologies and projects a success,” says Ms. Kachru. “Clean power is the cornerstone of a sustainable future, and I am fortunate to play a critical role in driving it forward.

On March 8, 2025, Ms. Kachru will be honored as one of the 10 Outstanding Women of the Year 2025 during the 22nd Annual Woman of the Years Awards Gala at Burlington Marriott Hotel in Burlington, MA. Organized by INDIA New England News and produced by the Mishra Group, the gala is attended annually by about 400 business and community leaders, philanthropists, healthcare professionals and academicians.

Her passion also lies in educational equity. In 2018, she founded Anaya Scholars, a nonprofit dedicated to empowering college students from financially challenged and first-generation families. Anaya Scholars goes beyond bridging gaps—it transforms lives, ensuring students have the support they need to not only stay in college but to thrive and graduate successfully.

Here is a Q/A with Ms. Kachru.

INDIA New England News: Please tell our readers about your work and what you enjoy most about it?

MK: My work at Anaya Scholars fuels me every day where we champion affordable, accessible education for first-generation and financially challenged students, breaking down systemic barriers that have long excluded underserved communities.

Beyond financial benefits, education cultivates critical thinking, problem-solving, and diverse perspectives that enriches us as well as our society and finally the workforce. Industries thrive when professionals from varied backgrounds bring fresh insights, driving innovation in fields like healthcare, technology, and law. Moreover, by investing in these students, Anaya Scholars fuels a stronger, more inclusive economy—one that benefits from the contributions of all, not just the privileged few.

Investing in equitable education is not just about individual success—it builds a more inclusive, resilient future for the entire nation. I am honored to be part of this movement and to drive this mission forward.

INE: If you’re engaged with any charity or non-profit, please tell us why this organization and what do you do for them?

MK: I am the Founder & CEO of Anaya Scholars, where I am responsible for the growth and day to day operations of the organization.

INE: What are your hobbies and interests?

MK: I’m utterly captivated by nature—any chance to scale a mountain peak, and I’m already lacing up my boots. There’s something about the raw beauty of nature that fuels my soul. I’m also a wanderer at heart, drawn to bespoke travels or the road less traveled, I love discovering hidden gems or diving headfirst into adrenaline-pumping adventure travels.

INE: What is your rare talent—something people don’t know about?

MK: I thrive on challenging my own perspectives and embracing new ways of thinking. I can break my decades long habit or ways of thinking in no time. I see my ability to unlearn as a powerful tool for growth, allowing me to shed outdated mindsets and make room for fresh ideas.

INE: Your favorite books?

MK: I don’t have favorite books. I enjoy good storytelling. To that, I find Herman Diaz, Anthony Doerr to be fabulous. I thoroughly enjoyed reading the Harry Potter series as well.

INE: Your favorite quotes?

MK: I am always inspired by Maya Angelou. Some of my favorite quotes are:

“I can be changed by what happens to me, but I refuse to be reduced by it.”

“Courage is the most important of all the virtues because, without courage, you can’t practice any other virtue consistently.”

“Life is not measured by the number of breaths we take, but by the moments that take our breath away.”

INE: Who inspires you the most?

MK: My spiritual guru. She inspires me every day.

INE: Your core value you try to live by?

MK: The principles that guide my life and the very essence of who I strive to be are: Compassion for all, a boundless empathy that sees no divisions, only the shared heartbeat of humanity. Karma, a conscious understanding that every intention, thought, word, and action of mine ripples through the universe shaping my destiny and the world around me. And above all, unconditional love, a force so pure and limitless that it transcends judgment, expectation, sorrow, grief and fear. These are not just ideals I hold—this is my compass that steers me through the chaos, and the legacy I hope to leave behind.

INE: If you get a chance to meet, who is the one person you would like to meet and why?

MK: The one conversation that would truly transform my life is meeting the Divine—God itself. To stand in the presence of the ultimate source of creation, love, and wisdom is beyond words. If that is not destined, then I would choose to sit with Sadhguru, a living bridge between the mystical and the mundane. His profound insights could unfold the deepest mysteries of my existence and help me further understand why we are here and what truly means to live a life of purpose and fulfillment.

INE: If you have to pick one, which one will you choose: Love or trust and why?

MK: Love. I would always pick Love because it has the power to allow us to be the best versions of ourselves, it gives us unprecedented courage to break down barriers, it gives us infinite hope and strength to make the impossible possible. I also firmly believe Love is where the Divine lives, so it is an easy choice for me.