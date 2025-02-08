Adopt A Village Global Foundation Hosts Musical Feast on Zoom Today by Local Tollywood and Bollywood Singers

- Advertisement -

BOSTON– Adopt A Village Global Foundation, which empowers, enriches and enlightens agricultural farmers by adopting remote villages, will host its Music Feast on Zoom today, Feb. 8, 2025, featuring New England Bollywood and Tollywood singers.

The featured singers are: Padmasi Vidushi Sumitra Guha, Mano, Anuradha Juju, Padmasri Dr. Shibha Raju, Musician Vainika Phani Narayana, Musician Vainika Pushpa Raju, Saandip, Tushara, Laxmi Meghana, Bangaru, Navya, Nadapriya, Abhiram, Tarun, Harini, Simha, Sai Srinidhi, Ravi Varma and Ravi Datla.

Adopt A Village Global Foundation (AAVGF) is committed to empower, enrich and enlighten agricultural farmer families by adopting remote villages globally through ecosystems powered by health, hygiene and nutrition verticals by dedicated philanthropists, subject matter experts and doctors worldwide.

“We focuses on uplifting humanity by offering services like COVID Care, Clean & Purified Drinking Water, Medical, Cancer, Eye & Dental Camps, Burial Grounds & Crematoriums, Disease Management, Prevention and Behavioral Health Management schemes, TB, HIV/AIDS, Leprosy and Lymphatic Filariasis – Nutritional Support – Eradication Support, Helping Hands Initiative for underprivileged population in our Adopted Villages,” said Bhupathi Raju Pandeti, Founder & Chairman of Adopt A Village Global Foundation Inc. “Please join hands for a well-deserved and needed village adoption initiative.”

Registration Link: https://tinyurl.com/muwe9az9

Event Registration – Please Register by submitting the following form. Free Admission to all registered participants. ZOOM link will be sent to registered community members.

Event: SANGEETHA SWARAMRUTHAM 2025

Event Date: February 8th, the Saturday 2025 Event Time: 8PM EST – 7PM CST- 5PM PST Event Location: ZOOM (Please Stay tuned for ZOOM Link)

Chief Guest & Guest of Honor: Sri. Srinivasa Varma Bhupathiraju (Hon. Union Minister of State for Heavy Industries and Steel Govt. of India)

Event Emcee: Renu Sri Gunti (Eanadu Sukhibhava Fame).