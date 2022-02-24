Man, with one wife in Punjab and two in Delhi, and absconding in visa fraud case held after 18 years

New Delhi– A 57-year-old fraudster, who managed to marry thrice with one wife living in Punjab and two in Delhi, has been arrested in a visa racket case after absconding for 18 years.

The accused, identified as Karnail Singh, a resident of Kapurthala, Punjab, and presently residing in Tilak Nagar, Delhi, was declared a Proclaimed Offender in 2003.

Furnishing the details about the two-decade-old case, ACP Shibesh Singh said that Karnail Singh is accused of cheating one person of Rs 5.5 lakh on the pretext of providing a visa for Switzerland.

The accused lured Jeet Singh on the pretext of lucrative employment in Switzerland and promised to arrange a visa for him for a sum of Rs 5.5 lakh.

“After taking the money, Karnail Singh vanished and accordingly a case of cheating was registered in Phagwara against him,” the ACP said.

On Tuesday, a police team arrested Karnail Singh from his hideout in Tilak Nagar. He had been changing his addresses on regular intervals and the Tilak Nagar house was his sixth address in the last 18 years, the officer pointed out.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he was active in the visa racket for the last 20 years.

“He used to work with a travel agent at the IGI airport where he learnt the art of hoodwinking potential targets seeking visas. Three criminal cases were also registered against him,” said the officer.

He further said that the concerned police stations in Delhi and Punjab have been informed, and antecedents of the accused are being verified. (IANS)