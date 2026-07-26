Masala Art to Close Needham Restaurant After 23 Years, Plans to Continue Legacy Through Lexington Location

NEEDHAM, Mass. — After more than two decades as a fixture in the Needham dining scene, Masala Art will close its longtime Needham restaurant at the end of 2026 as its lease comes to an end, marking the close of a 23-year chapter for one of the area’s best-known family-owned Indian restaurants.

The Kapoor family announced the decision this week, expressing gratitude to the community that has supported the restaurant since it opened in 2003. Over the years, Masala Art has become a destination for authentic Indian cuisine, serving generations of local families while expanding its reputation throughout Greater Boston through its restaurant and catering business.

“It is hard to put into words what Needham has meant to our family,” founder Vinod Kapoor said in a statement. “For 23 years, our guests have welcomed us into their lives and trusted us to be part of so many meaningful moments. We are incredibly grateful for the friendships we’ve built, the memories we’ve shared, and the support we’ve received from this wonderful community. Thank you for making Masala Art part of your lives.”

While the Needham location will close when its lease expires, the family emphasized that the Masala Art brand will continue. Restaurant operations and catering services will move forward without interruption through the family’s Lexington restaurant, Clay Oven, as they prepare for the company’s next phase.

“Our roots will always be in Needham, but this is not the end of Masala Art,” said Sorabh Kapoor, who operates the business alongside his father. “Our team remains committed to serving our guests and catering clients with the same food, hospitality, and care they’ve come to expect from our family. We will continue serving the signature dishes our guests love while building on the recipes my mother, Shikha Kapoor, first began creating in 1971.”

The Kapoor family’s roots in Greater Boston’s restaurant industry stretch back more than four decades. Vinod and Shikha Kapoor opened Kebab-N-Kurry in Boston’s Back Bay in 1980, followed by the acclaimed Bombay Club in Harvard Square in 1991. During their 46 years in the restaurant business, the family has launched 12 restaurants, with Masala Art growing into one of Massachusetts’ best-known Indian restaurants and catering companies, consistently earning recognition among the state’s top destinations for Indian cuisine.

Despite the upcoming closure, the family says its connection to Needham remains as strong as ever.

“Needham helped shape who we are,” Sorabh Kapoor said. “This community has given our family so much over the past 23 years, and we sincerely hope this isn’t goodbye forever. When the right opportunity comes along, we would love to bring Masala Art back to Needham one day.”

The Needham restaurant will remain open through the end of 2026, giving longtime guests an opportunity to revisit favorite dishes, reconnect with familiar faces, and celebrate years of memories with the team before the restaurant closes its doors.

Later this fall, the Kapoor family plans to host a special 23rd anniversary celebration to thank the community for its years of support.

“Our customers have meant everything to our family,” Vinod Kapoor said. “We hope you’ll join us as we celebrate the memories we’ve shared together and this very special chapter in Masala Art’s history.”

Although the Needham restaurant’s final chapter is approaching, the Kapoor family says the story of Masala Art is far from over. The family will continue serving guests and catering events from its Lexington location while preparing for the brand’s next chapter, with additional announcements expected in the coming months. And while the restaurant may be leaving Needham for now, the Kapoors say they hope one day to return to the community that helped make Masala Art a local institution.