Lyrical Video of ‘MuDhaLaLi’ From Karthi-Starrer ‘Vaa Vaathiyaar’ Released

CHENNAI — The makers of director Nalan Kumarasamy’s upcoming film Vaa Vaathiyaar, starring Karthi and Krithi Shetty, released the lyrical video of the song MuDhaLaLi on Tuesday, drawing enthusiastic reactions from fans and film enthusiasts.

Composed by Santhosh Narayanan with lyrics by Durai, the track is sung by Santhosh Narayanan and Sublahshini. Filmed on Karthi, the song carries a distinctly retro vibe that matches the film’s energetic tone.

Studio Green, the film’s production house, shared the lyrical video on X, writing, “#MuDhaLaLi is here. Lyric Video Out Now. #VaaVaathiyaar, In Cinemas December 12! See you in theatres… #VaaVaathiyaarOnDec12 #VaathiyaarVaraar. A #NalanKumarasamy Entertainer. A @Music_Santhosh Musical.”

Along with Karthi and Krithi Shetty, the film features an extensive ensemble cast, including Sathyaraj, Rajkiran, Anand Raj, Shilpa Manjunath, Karunakaran, G. M. Sundar, Ramesh Thilak, P. L. Thenappan, Vidhya Borgia, Nivas Adthitan and Madhur Mittal.

Karthi plays a police officer in the film, with Karunakaran portraying his subordinate. A previously released teaser showcased Karthi in a never-before-seen look. In the footage, he steps out of a police patrol vehicle and joins a group of dancers on the street, hinting at a lively commercial entertainer filled with humor, romance, and action.

George C. Williams handles cinematography, while Vetre Krishnan serves as editor. Stunts are designed by Anal Arasu, and choreography is managed by Sandy and Sharief.

Lyrics for the film’s songs have also been written by Vivek, Kelithee, and Muthamil. Costume design is by Poornima Ramaswamy, Aegan Ekambaram, and Pallavi Singh.

The project includes three co-directors: Rams Murugan, Navakanth Rajkumaar, and Sundar Venkat. (Source: IANS)