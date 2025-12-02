B. Praak on ‘Sounds of Hari’: “This Isn’t About Entertainment, This Is About Surrender”

- Advertisement -

MUMBAI — Singer-composer B. Praak is preparing to unveil Sounds of Hari, an immersive spiritual experience crafted to evoke devotion, emotional healing, and inner stillness. The acclaimed artist says the project is not designed as entertainment, but as an act of surrender.

Known for popular tracks such as “Teri Mitti,” “Mann Bharya,” “Dholna,” and “Baarish Ki Jaaye,” B. Praak said Sounds of Hari comes from the deepest, most personal place in his creative journey.

“I have performed on countless stages, but ‘Sounds of Hari’ is special. It comes from a sacred place inside me. This is not about entertainment, this is about surrender,” he said. “I want people to walk in with the weight of the world and walk out feeling light, healed, and connected. Even if one moment of this experience brings someone peace, that will be my true achievement.”

The venue for Sounds of Hari has been constructed as a fully immersive environment where sound, light, air, and movement blend to guide audiences toward calm and clarity.

The experience features a 3D soundscape tuned at 432 Hz — a frequency believed to soothe the nervous system and quiet the mind. Layers of sound shift around the audience, creating the sensation of floating within pure, flowing energy, turning listening into a meditative act.

Visual storytelling plays an equally essential role. Designed using emotional psychology, the visuals are not meant as spectacle but as guidance: soft color gradients, warm lighting, and rhythmic transitions intended to mirror an evolving spiritual aura around the music.

Aman Kumar, founder of Whitefox, highlighted the project’s ambition, saying, “‘Sounds of Hari’ is grand, intimate, and deeply emotional all at once. It has the potential to set a new benchmark for spiritual experiences in India.”

Sara Awwad, Creative Director at Studio Majime, emphasized the scope of the design process: “When B Praak explained his vision, we knew this wasn’t just a stage — we were building an entire world. A world where every texture, colour, movement and sound leads you deeper into a spiritual narrative. This show is meant to be lived from within.” (Source: IANS)