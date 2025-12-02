Apple Appoints Amar Subramanya as Vice President of AI

- Advertisement -

CUPERTINO, California — Apple has named prominent AI researcher Amar Subramanya as its new vice president of AI, the company announced Monday. He will report directly to Craig Federighi as Apple accelerates its artificial intelligence strategy.

The move comes as John Giannandrea, Apple’s senior vice president for Machine Learning and AI Strategy, prepares to step down. Giannandrea will serve as an advisor before retiring in the spring of 2026.

“Subramanya will be leading critical areas, including Apple Foundation Models, ML research, and AI Safety and Evaluation. The balance of Giannandrea’s organisation will shift to Sabih Khan and Eddy Cue to align closer with similar organisations,” Apple said in its announcement.

Subramanya brings extensive experience from his recent role as corporate vice president of AI at Microsoft and his 16-year tenure at Google, where he served as head of engineering for Google’s Gemini Assistant. Apple said his expertise in AI and machine learning, as well as his experience integrating research into consumer products, will be vital as the company pushes forward with upcoming Apple Intelligence features.

“We are thankful for the role John played in building and advancing our AI work, helping Apple continue to innovate and enrich the lives of our users,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said. “We are pleased to welcome Amar to Craig’s leadership team and to bring his extraordinary AI expertise to Apple.”

Cook added that Federighi has been instrumental in shaping Apple’s AI efforts, including leading the development of a more personalized version of Siri expected to arrive next year.

Since joining Apple in 2018, Giannandrea has overseen major components of the company’s AI and machine-learning strategy, including Apple Foundation Models, Search and Knowledge, ML Research, and AI Infrastructure.

With Giannandrea’s groundwork, Federighi’s expanded role, and Subramanya’s technical leadership, Apple says it is poised to accelerate development of intelligent, trusted, and deeply personal AI experiences. (Source: IANS)