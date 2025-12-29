Lalit Modi Apologizes to Indian Government After ‘Two Fugitives’ Remark Sparks Backlash

- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, India — Former Indian Premier League chairman Lalit Modi issued an apology to the Indian government on Monday, days after a video in which he referred to himself and liquor baron Vijay Mallya as the two “biggest fugitives” of India went viral and triggered sharp criticism online.

In a post on X, Modi expressed regret for the comment but did not specify precisely what he was apologizing for, saying the remark had been misunderstood.

“I apologize if I have hurt anyone feelings especially the Indian Government who I have the highest respect and regard for. The statement was misconstrued and was never intended to be as played out. Once again my deepest apologies,” Modi wrote.

The apology followed widespread backlash over a video recorded at Mallya’s birthday celebration in London, where Modi was heard saying, “We are the two fugitives, the biggest fugitives of India.” Modi himself had shared the clip on Instagram, adding a caption that many users interpreted as taunting critics.

The video quickly circulated on social media, prompting accusations that Modi and Mallya were mocking India’s legal system and authorities. Amid the controversy, Modi deleted the post.

Responding indirectly to the remarks, the Ministry of External Affairs reiterated India’s stance on bringing back individuals wanted by law. MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said the government remains committed to ensuring that fugitives return to India to face trial, adding that discussions with multiple countries are ongoing and often involve complex legal processes.

Both Modi and Mallya have been living in the United Kingdom for several years while facing serious legal cases in India.

Modi left India in 2010 after allegations involving tax evasion, money laundering, and proxy ownership related to the Indian Premier League. The Enforcement Directorate has accused him of manipulating the allocation of IPL broadcast rights in 2009 in exchange for alleged kickbacks exceeding Rs 125 crore.

Mallya, the former chairman of United Breweries and promoter of the now-defunct Kingfisher Airlines, left India in 2016 amid allegations of large-scale financial fraud. He is accused of defaulting on multiple bank loans and allegedly owes Indian banks around Rs 9,000 crore. In 2019, he was declared a fugitive economic offender, a designation he has challenged in court.

The two businessmen were last seen together publicly in July at a private gathering in London, where they were filmed singing Frank Sinatra’s “My Way” at a party hosted by Modi that reportedly drew more than 300 guests. (Source: IANS)