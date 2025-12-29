World Growing Wary of Religious Extremism Linked to Pakistan, Report Says

- Advertisement -

ISLAMABAD, Pakistan — Global tolerance for Pakistan’s perceived drift toward religious extremism is wearing thin, as concerns mount in Western and Middle Eastern capitals over violence, criminal activity, and online propaganda linked to the country, according to a recent international report.

The report says Pakistan’s political and military posture has taken a sharper ideological turn in recent years, with the state increasingly projecting a religiously charged and confrontational identity abroad while struggling to control radical elements at home. Analysts warn that this combination is fueling bloodshed, diplomatic unease, and a growing perception of Pakistan as a security concern beyond its borders.

According to the report, anti-Pakistan sentiment is gaining ground internationally amid alarm over the export of radical Islamist narratives, permissive attitudes toward extremism, and broader criminal activity. Observers point to what they describe as an increasingly visible alignment between state institutions and hardline religious rhetoric.

The report notes that since late 2022, Pakistan’s leadership has displayed a more overtly religious tone in public policy and military messaging. Parliamentary statements praising armed resistance overseas and expressions of solidarity with militant causes have drawn scrutiny abroad. Analysts cited in the report argue that this state-backed ideological shift has contributed to rising hostility toward Pakistan in international forums.

Several recent incidents in Western countries are highlighted as evidence of these concerns. Spanish authorities this year dismantled a cell of Pakistani nationals accused of links to a militant organization and of promoting violent acts, including killings and beheadings. In North America, authorities in 2024 arrested a young Pakistani-origin man living in Canada for allegedly planning a mass shooting at a synagogue in New York City on the anniversary of the October 7 Hamas attack.

The report also revisits the long-running grooming gangs scandal in the United Kingdom, noting that a disproportionate number of convicted offenders were men of Pakistani origin in towns such as Oxford, Rotherham, Rochdale, and Telford. The issue has reignited debate in Britain about integration, imported patriarchal attitudes, and the influence of conservative religious and cultural norms originating from Pakistan.

Beyond physical acts of violence and crime, the report highlights concerns over online activity traced to Pakistan. Western analysts accuse networks linked to Islamist groups and elements within the country of running coordinated digital disinformation campaigns that promote anti-Western, antisemitic, and sectarian narratives. These campaigns are seen as exacerbating social tensions and harming Pakistan’s diplomatic relationships.

Even traditionally friendly Muslim-majority nations are said to be uneasy. The report points to recent visa restrictions imposed by the United Arab Emirates on Pakistani nationals, citing security and law-and-order concerns as a sign of growing regional anxiety.

“The world’s patience with Pakistan’s spiral into religious extremism is wearing thin,” the report states, warning that the consequences are being felt from Europe to North America and the Middle East. It adds that militants, sex offenders, and even online propaganda originating from Pakistan are increasingly viewed as security risks by foreign governments.

According to the report, rising scrutiny of Pakistani travelers and sharper criticism from international observers reflect a broader realization that unchecked radicalization in Pakistan is no longer seen as a domestic issue, but as a challenge to global security and multicultural harmony. (Source: IANS)