India Plans to Launch First Space Station Module in 2028

New Delhi — India plans to launch the first module of its proposed indigenous space station in 2028, with initial design work completed and development of prototype hardware underway, the government said Thursday.

The Bharatiya Antariksh Station is expected to consist of five modules and be fully established by 2035. Its first module, known as BAS-01, is targeted for development and launch by 2028.

Minister of State for Atomic Energy and Space Jitendra Singh told the Rajya Sabha that the baseline design review and systems engineering work for BAS-01 had been completed.

A total of 31 baseline design documents have been released, subsystem design activities have begun and prototype hardware is being developed for India’s human spaceflight program, he said.

India has also made progress on several technologies under the Gaganyaan human spaceflight program, including the human-rated LVM3 launch vehicle, orbital module, crew escape system, ground infrastructure, flight operations, communications networks and crew recovery systems.

Singh said precursor missions TV-D1, IADT-01 and IADT-02 had been completed, while preparations for G1, the first uncrewed Gaganyaan mission, were at an advanced stage.

Work has also progressed on docking systems, including their mechanical and electrical interfaces. A demonstration model of an in-orbit refueling mechanism has been successfully tested, the minister said.

Other critical technologies required for human spaceflight include spacesuits, viewing ports and crew seats. These components are currently being obtained from external suppliers for the Gaganyaan missions.

The government has approved the indigenous development of these technologies, along with docking systems, as part of efforts to reduce India’s dependence on foreign suppliers.

“These initiatives will establish the technological foundation for indigenous design and development of the remaining four modules of BAS,” Singh said.

He added that the program would strengthen India’s capabilities in human spaceflight and support innovation and advanced manufacturing in the domestic space industry. (Source: IANS)