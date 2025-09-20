Kerala-EU Blue Economy Conclave Attracts Investment Proposals Worth ₹7,288 Crore

- Advertisement -

Thiruvananthapuram– Kerala’s maritime and coastal economy has received a major boost, with investment proposals worth ₹7,288 crore emerging from the Kerala-European Union (EU) Blue Economy Conclave, Blue Tides, which concluded on Friday at Kovalam.

Addressing the valedictory session, Minister for Fisheries, Culture and Youth Affairs Saji Cherian announced that 28 investors had signed expressions of interest during the two-day event.

“This conclave has far exceeded its initial targets and set a model for the rest of the country. It marks the beginning of a significant leap forward for Kerala’s fisheries and allied sectors,” said Cherian.

A New Chapter for Kerala’s Coastal Economy

Jointly organised by the Government of Kerala, the Central Government, and the European Union, the conclave focused on building a sustainable and inclusive blue economy—with special emphasis on innovation, climate resilience, and technological collaboration.

Cherian also referred to Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s inaugural remarks, which positioned the conclave as a “gateway” for climate-resilient development of Kerala’s marine and coastal communities.

One of the standout outcomes was the EU’s formal request for Kerala to establish a dedicated platform to facilitate long-term cooperation with European nations.

“Team Europe realised there are many avenues for meaningful cooperation with Kerala,” said EU Ambassador to India, Herve Delphin.

He added that the conclave builds on the momentum of the Global Blue Economy Summit held earlier this year in France, and highlighted new opportunities in healthcare, information technology, logistics, and sustainability.

Focus Areas and Future Growth

Kerala Chief Secretary Dr. A. Jayathilak noted that the conclave went far beyond investment discussions, touching on a wide range of issues including cutting-edge marine technologies, climate change adaptation, and integration into global supply chains.

The ₹7,288 crore worth of investment proposals are expected to yield direct benefits for Kerala’s fisheries and marine sectors—particularly in deep-sea fishing, seafood processing, and marine infrastructure development.

In addition, ancillary sectors such as port development, shipbuilding, logistics, and cold chain systems are expected to see strong momentum as European investors bring advanced technologies and sustainable practices to the state.

The conclave also opened new avenues for collaborations in IT and healthcare, expanding the scope of Kerala’s blue economy and helping to ensure long-term economic diversification and coastal job creation. (Source: IANS)