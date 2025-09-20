Biotech to Power India’s Future Economy, Space Research, and Healthcare

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Biotechnology will be the key driver of India’s future economic growth, as well as a major enabler in space exploration and healthcare innovation, said Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Science and Technology, Dr. Jitendra Singh, on Friday.

Speaking at Symbiosis International University in Pune, Singh described biotechnology as the “next industrial revolution,” asserting that it will play a central role in shaping India’s future across sectors.

“Just as information technology fuelled the economic revolution of the 1990s, the future economy belongs to biotechnology,” the Minister said.

India’s Rising Global Biotech Profile

Dr. Singh highlighted India’s growing global stature in biotechnology, pointing to landmark breakthroughs such as:

The indigenous Covid-19 vaccine

The HPV vaccine for cervical cancer

Development of new antibiotics

Progress in gene sequencing

He noted that India’s biotech sector has witnessed exponential growth—from $10 billion in 2014 to $130 billion today, with a target of $300 billion in the next 5–7 years.

Bio-E3 Policy: Environment, Economy, and Employment

The Minister also outlined key government initiatives, including the launch of the Bio-E3 policy, which focuses on leveraging biotechnology for environmental sustainability, economic development, and employment generation.

“The policy aims to offer sustainable solutions and create job opportunities, particularly for India’s youth,” Singh said.

Expanding Frontiers: Space and Biotech Integration

Dr. Singh emphasized India’s growing involvement in space-biotech research, citing recent experiments conducted by astronaut Shubhanshu Sharma aboard the International Space Station (ISS). These included:

Studies on muscle wasting

Cognitive effects of prolonged exposure to digital devices

Algae and protein growth in microgravity.

These collaborations have led to an MoU between the Department of Biotechnology and the Department of Space, laying the groundwork for emerging domains such as space medicine.

Holistic Healthcare and Traditional Knowledge

Reflecting on lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, Singh underscored the importance of integrating traditional Indian medicine systems with modern science. He noted that during the global health crisis, there was renewed international interest in Ayurveda and homoeopathy.

“Holistic healthcare approaches that blend tradition with technology are the way forward,” he said.

Biotech as a Job Creator and Innovation Hub

Calling on the next generation to engage with the life sciences, the Minister encouraged entrepreneurship and startups in the biotech space, describing the sector as a major source of both innovation and employment.

“Biotechnology is not just about science—it’s about shaping the economy, creating jobs, and solving the grand challenges of our time,” Singh concluded.(Source: IANS)