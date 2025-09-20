Odisha’s Black Tigers of Similipal Make National Geographic Cover, Boosting Global Tourism Spotlight

- Advertisement -

Bhubaneswar– In a major boost for Odisha’s global tourism appeal, the rare and mysterious black tiger of Similipal has been featured on the cover of National Geographic magazine’s October edition—a milestone moment for India’s wildlife heritage.

Known for its iconic storytelling and world-class wildlife photography, National Geographic has spotlighted Similipal’s unique melanistic tigers in a story titled “The Tigers Who Changed Their Stripes.” The article not only highlights the elusive beauty of these rare big cats but also applauds the Odisha government’s sustained efforts in conservation and tiger relocation.

The Odisha Forest, Environment and Climate Change Department confirmed on Friday that this recognition marks a proud moment for the state, and could significantly boost international interest in Odisha’s natural treasures and eco-tourism.

Stunning Visuals, Powerful Storytelling

The featured story is crafted by National Geographic Explorer and photographer Prasenjit Yadav, who spent several days deep within Similipal’s dense forests, tracking tiger movements and documenting the region’s unique biodiversity.

His photograph—capturing a black tiger walking stealthily along a moss-covered jungle path—now graces the cover of National Geographic, bringing global visibility to this rare genetic variation found only in Odisha.

“I’m deeply touched by Similipal’s natural beauty, its calm and humble people, and of course, the rare black tigers,” said Yadav, who expressed gratitude to the Odisha government for its full support during the assignment.

This story marks another milestone as Yadav becomes the first Indian to serve as both photographer and storyteller for a National Geographic cover story based in India.

A Moment of Pride for Odisha

Reacting to the news, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi shared his excitement on X (formerly Twitter):

“It was joyous for me when I saw the elusive black beauty of #Similipal adorn the cover of @NatGeo magazine. Similipal, the heart of #Odisha, is blessed by Bhu-devi with unique flora and fauna that has always made the biosphere an apple of the eye for photographers, nature lovers, and wildlife enthusiasts alike.”

Global Interest in a Local Wonder

Odisha’s Similipal Biosphere Reserve, located in Mayurbhanj district, is the only known habitat in the world where melanistic tigers—commonly referred to as black tigers—exist in the wild. This rare genetic variation gives these tigers their distinctive dark stripes and deep coloring.

State Forest Minister Ganesh Ram Singhkhuntia emphasized the uniqueness of this phenomenon: “Odisha is the only place in the world where black tigers are found. We are proud of our natural heritage, and this international recognition will take Similipal tourism to new heights.”

The cover feature is expected to bring millions of readers across the globe closer to Odisha’s biodiversity, helping establish the state as a must-visit destination for wildlife tourism and conservation research. (Source: IANS)