Apple Posts Another Record Revenue Quarter in India

New Delhi — Apple recorded another all-time quarterly revenue high in India during the June quarter, as strong demand for Macs and the iPhone 17 series helped drive growth despite supply constraints, CEO Tim Cook said.

The company reported global quarterly revenue of $109.4 billion, up 16% from a year earlier. Gross margin reached 50.1%, including a favorable impact of about 2 percentage points from tariff refunds.

Diluted earnings per share rose 29% year over year to $2.02 and included an 11-cent benefit from tariff refunds.

“We achieved June quarter revenue records in every geographic segment,” Cook said. “We were pleased to see strength across the board with June quarter records in the U.S., Latin America, Western Europe, India, China Mainland, Japan and Southeast Asia.”

Apple achieved the results despite significant supply-chain constraints and foreign exchange pressures.

Global Mac revenue rose 29% from a year earlier to $10.4 billion, setting a June-quarter record. The increase was driven by demand for the MacBook Neo and MacBook Pro.

In India, Mac was the standout product category, supported by increased adoption of the MacBook Neo. Demand for the iPhone 17 lineup also remained strong, although iPhone supplies in the country were limited.

“As Tim mentioned, Mac had its best quarter ever for customers new to the Mac and for upgraders worldwide, including in the U.S., China Mainland and India,” Apple Chief Financial Officer Kevan Parekh said.

Industry analysts said Apple has kept prices largely stable despite rising memory and component costs.

Tarun Pathak, research director at Counterpoint Research, said Apple could post single-digit shipment growth and double-digit revenue growth in India during calendar year 2026.

He said an iPhone price increase appeared increasingly likely, but Apple’s aspirational appeal should continue attracting new customers and supporting sales across other product categories.

“The halo effect is now visible across adjacent categories, with Mac shining brightest this quarter,” Pathak said.

Rising component costs are forcing many Android device makers to increase prices, analysts said. Apple, however, is expected to outperform the broader industry in several hardware categories because of the size of its installed user base and an initially positive response to its Siri artificial intelligence features.

“Original equipment manufacturers face a difficult choice between protecting margins and protecting volumes, and the market will feel that pressure,” Pathak said. “Apple has so far avoided that trade-off.” (Source: IANS)