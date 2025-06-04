India’s Tourism Sector Set to Surpass ₹22 Lakh Crore in 2025: WTTC Report

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– India’s travel and tourism industry is on track to contribute more than ₹22 lakh crore to the country’s economy in 2025, driven by a surge in both domestic and international travel, according to a new report from the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC). Employment in the sector is also projected to exceed 48 million next year.

WTTC President and CEO Julia Simpson highlighted the sector’s growing significance, noting that international visitor spending is expected to reach ₹3.2 lakh crore in 2025, while domestic travel expenditure is projected to hit ₹16 lakh crore.

“The travel and tourism sector is a vital engine of employment in India,” Simpson said, pointing out that the industry supported a record 46 million jobs in 2024—accounting for over 9% of the country’s total workforce. The WTTC forecasts this number will rise to 48.2 million in 2025 and grow further to 63.9 million by 2035.

Calling 2024 a “truly incredible year” for Indian tourism, Simpson emphasized the crucial role domestic travel played in the country’s post-pandemic recovery. “The future looks very bright,” she added.

According to the report, international visitor spending in 2024 reached an all-time high of ₹3.1 lakh crore ($36.8 billion), exceeding pre-COVID-19 levels by 9%. Meanwhile, domestic travel spending soared to ₹15.5 lakh crore ($185.6 billion), marking a 22% increase over pre-pandemic figures.

The combined effect of this spending pushed tourism’s total contribution to the Indian economy to nearly ₹21 lakh crore in 2024—representing 6.6% of the national GDP.

Simpson also praised the Indian government’s efforts to simplify the visa process, including the implementation of e-visa and visa-on-arrival systems. However, she cautioned that long wait times for visa appointments—particularly in key markets like the U.S., where availability reportedly extends into 2026—continue to pose challenges.

“Easing entry procedures is one of the fastest ways to boost international arrivals and tourism spending,” Simpson noted.

With record-breaking numbers and momentum on its side, India’s tourism industry appears well-positioned to achieve unprecedented growth in the years ahead. (Source: IANS)