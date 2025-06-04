Rahul Vaidya Reflects on Career Beginnings with ‘Indian Idol’ and His Evolving View on Reality TV

- Advertisement -

Mumbai– Singer Rahul Vaidya, who first captured national attention as a contestant on Indian Idol, has opened up about his early reluctance to pursue a path in reality television—even though it was the very platform that launched his career.

In a candid conversation with IANS, Vaidya shared how his journey in the entertainment industry has been largely unplanned and spontaneous. “I’ve never really planned my life,” he said. “I just take things as they come. I never thought I’d do a reality show, even though my career started with Indian Idol. Bigg Boss just happened by chance—and honestly, it was also because of the Covid lockdowns. One thing just led to another.”

Vaidya, who has since appeared on multiple reality shows, including Bigg Boss 14 and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, said his recent stint on Laughter Chefs offered a refreshing break from the music-focused formats he’s typically associated with.

“Before Laughter Chefs, people would always bring up Indian Idol when they met me. But now, that’s changed. I think they enjoy seeing me in a different light. They appreciate the fun side I bring to Laughter Chefs, and of course, they still praise my singing,” he said.

Best known for songs like Baaton Ko Teri, Chaap Tilak, Madhanya, and Meri Zindagi, Vaidya said the evolution of his career has also taught him the importance of multitasking. “I never used to be a multitasker, but I’ve learned. I manage a lot on my own now.”

He credits his success to divine grace and the support of his family. “I think it’s God’s blessings and my family’s encouragement that I’ve been able to juggle so many things. Sometimes I do feel I overwork, but then again, it all brings me immense joy—so I don’t really mind.”

With a career that continues to evolve beyond the realm of singing competitions, Vaidya remains one of the few reality TV alumni who has successfully balanced popularity with artistic growth. (Source: IANS)