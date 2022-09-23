India Society of Worcester raises over $400,000 in its biggest Gala

- Advertisement -

WORCESTER, MA–The India Society of Worcester (ISW), a nearly 60-year-old cultural community organization, raised over $400,000 through the generous support of members and key donors at its biggest Gala ever held on September 17th, 2022 at the iconic Mechanics Hall in Worcester, MA.

The evening was a scintillating gathering of ISW supporters both old and new that turned out to support the Society. The multi-talented Sudesh Bhosle with his son Siddhant and accompanied by Sunita Kapur and her daughters, kept the audience entertained with a repertoire of songs spanning the ages.

The singers, accompanied by a dynamic team of musicians, brought the crowd to its feet and on the dance floor with their nonstop melodies. In addition, the audience was treated to a melodious rendition by ISW’s own Sarita Deshpande, Chair of ISW Symphony, who had worked tirelessly behind the scenes to bring Sudesh Bhosle and the troupe to the Gala.

The event was catered by Bawarchi with a delicious selection of appetizers and cuisine.

To address burgeoning programs and classes being held in support of the growing Indian population in the Greater Worcester and MetroWest area, ISW launched an ambitious planning process to create a newly expanded modern 8,000 sq. ft. center.

Puneet Kohli, President of ISW, remarked that despite slowdowns due to Covid pandemic, the center was completed in 2021 with the generous support of major donors and a bridge loan to cover the $2.5 million cost.

“I am impressed with everything that the India Society is doing to keep Indian Culture alive and well in America, particularly for the next generation,” said Sudesh Bhosle after touring the India Center and learning about the vibrant community activities.

Sanjay Shah, Gala Fundraising Chair said, “The funds raised at the Gala will help retire most of the loan. The remainder of around $100,000 is hoped to be raised with the help of ISW community in the near future. This will allow the ISW Executive Committee to focus completely on implementing its vision of a broader range of services for the community.”

Gala Chair, Shiamin Melville, said, “It was a fabulous evening that brought together many of our supporters after several years. This was only possible with the dedication and effort of the numerous ISW volunteers who have been working tirelessly for weeks to organize the event.”

The India Society of Worcester traditionally has provided a range of services to the local community including a free weekly HealthStop, a senior support group, Humrahee, crisis counselling services, language and cultural school offering 7 different Indian languages, and a Youth Group for teens. The new expansion allows the Society to implement an even broader range of offerings including a range of creative arts including an newly formed Dhol Tasha Group, a variety of additional classes from 3D printing to college prep, networking opportunities for professionals and entrepreneurs, a women’s empowerment group and outdoor and indoor sports activities including pickleball, volleyball, chess and

carrom.