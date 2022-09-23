Biopharmaceutical Leader, Entrepreneur, Medical Educator and Visterra CEO Dr. Brian Pereira to be Honored with the Lifetime Achievement Award 2022

- Advertisement -

BOSTON, MA– Renowned nephrologist, philanthropist, community activist and Visterra President and CEO Brian Pereira will be honored with the 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award by INE Multimedia, a non-profit organization, in collaboration with INDIA New England News, at the New England Choice Awards Gala on Nov. 19, 2022.

Over 350 entrepreneurs, corporate executives, philanthropists, educators and community leaders are expected to attend the gala, which will be held at Hilton Woburn Hotel in Woburn, MA.

Dr. Pereira is President and CEO of Visterra, a developer of novel antibodies for the prevention and treatment of infectious and other major diseases. He is a seasoned biopharmaceutical and healthcare leader with experience in financing and growing companies, including the clinical development and commercialization of innovative drug products.

Prior to Visterra, Dr. Pereira served as the President and CEO of AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMAG) from 2006 to 2011 and as its President from 2005 to 2006. Prior to AMAG, he served as the President and CEO of a Tufts Medical Center Physician Organization from 2001 to 2005, where he was instrumental in restructuring operations to enable greater financial strength. He also served in earlier roles at Tufts Medical Center including Interim Chief Operating Officer in 2001, Vice-Chairman for Strategic Development of the Department of Medicine from 1999-2001, and as a staff physician beginning in 1993.

“The New England region has made major contributions to the enrichment of human life, with special contributions in education, technology, medicine and science. The Indian diaspora has led the way in all of these fields and more recently, in philanthropy. Hence, it is particularly gratifying to be recognized by our community at the New England Choice Awards,” said Dr. Pereira. “I have been blessed with exceptional mentors during my training in India and early career on the faculty at Tufts, and by supportive investors and talented executives at the companies I have been privileged to run.”

Dr. Pereira received his medical degree (MBBS) from St. John’s Medical College, his MD (Medicine) and DM (Nephrology) from the Post Graduate Institute, and an MBA from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University.

“Dr Brian Pereira is a world-renowned nephrologist and a great community leader,” said Dr. Manju Sheth, MD, President and CEO of INE MultiMedia. “His philanthropic work with AIF has played a huge role in uplifting those who are disadvantaged . He is a wonderful human being and a role model especially for Physicians. It is a huge privilege for us to honor him and his legacy with the Lifetime Achievement at NECA Awards 2022.”

Dr. Pereira is revered by his mentors and colleagues alike.

Andy Levey, a professor at Tufts University School of Medicine who has practiced at Tufts Medical Center in the Division of Nephrology (kidney diseases) since 1979, and even donated a kidney there in 1999 for his wife Roberta, has known Dr. Pereira since immediately upon his arrival in the US and became his research supervisor.

“My mentors, Jordan Cohen, John Harrington and Nicolaos Madias met Brian while visiting Dr. Kirpal S Churg (Brian’s mentor) in Chandigarh in 1990, and were so impressed that they immediately offered Brian a position in my clinical research training program,” Prof. Levey told INDIA New England News. “In retrospect, Brian had no need for a supervisor. His extraordinary intelligence, creativity, hard work and ambition led him to succeed in every aspect of our work together at Tufts.”

Prof. Levey recalled that he and Dr. Pereira had the good fortune to initiate a project on the transmission of a hepatitis C virus by organ transplantation, and Dr. Pereira became an international superstar in this field. At the same time, he worked with Charles Dinarello, already an accomplished scientist at Tufts in the field of inflammation, and applied these findings to observations in sick dialysis patients.

“Brian then developed an interest in the quality of care for patients with chronic kidney disease before the onset of kidney failure and developed the hypothesis that the poor outcomes he had observed in dialysis patients were cause by suboptimal predialysis care. He once again excelled and captured the attention of the leaders of the US National Kidney Foundation who recruited him to serve as President, where he energized and streamlined their entire organization,” said Prof. Levey. “At the same time, Tufts Medical Center leadership recognized Brian’s outstanding administrative skills and recruited him to serve in a variety of roles, including the CEO of one of the physicians professional groups. It was a sad day for me, but no surprise, when Brian outgrew Tufts and left to form his own companies related to products for kidney disease, which are well-known to all of you.”

Dr. Levey said that he is grateful for Dr. Pereira’s contributions to the study of kidney disease and to Tufts, for all that he has taught him, and for the wonderful friendship that their families have shared.

“Congratulations, Brian, on this well-deserved honor,” Prof. Levey said.

“Brian is an incredibly thoughtful, compassionate leader in business and philanthropy. His transition from a brilliant academic career to a highly successful business and societal leader is truly remarkable,” said Venkat Srinivasan, a serial entrepreneur, investor and managing director at Innospark Ventures. “Brian and Sunita epitomize values Pratima and I cherish; they are wonderful role models for our community.”

Raj Sharma, Managing Director/Private Wealth Advisor and Founder of The Sharma Group at Merrill Private Wealth Management, has worked with Dr. Pareira on a number of charity projects, including AIF, said that he is a perfect choice for Lifetime Achievement Award.

“Brian Pereira is a perfect selection for the lifetime achievement award. He is a unique combination of a physician, entrepreneur, educator and philanthropist, rarely does one find these set of skills in a single individual,” said Raj Sharma. “As Chair of the AIF New England Board of Trustees, he has attracted numerous new individuals to the board providing AIF a significant platform for future growth. Brian is a class act in every dimension and deserves this wonderful recognition.”

Upendra Mishra, publisher of INDIA New England News, IndUS Business Journal, Boston Real Estate Times and the Life Sciences Times, said that from a super academic career to a highly successful business executive and philanthropist is an incredible accomplishment.

“On behalf of our tens of thousands of readers and viewers, we at the INE MultiMedia and INDIA New England News are honored to bestow 2022 Lifetime Achievement Award 2022 to Dr. Pereira. “Be it an AIF event or a political fundraiser, Dr. Pereira is always present to help and mentor young minds. He is truly a pride of Boston, the United States, and course, of the Indian-American community. We’re looking forward to welcoming you all to the gala.”

To buy a ticket for the gala, please click here.