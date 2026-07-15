Guru Randhawa Blends Hip-Hop With Punjabi Influences in New Song ‘SIX’

Mumbai–Singer Guru Randhawa has opened up about the creative vision behind his latest track, “SIX,” which combines hip-hop with Punjabi musical influences.

Randhawa said he has long been drawn to hip-hop but wanted the new song to remain connected to his roots while presenting Punjabi music in a fresh style.

“I’ve always loved hip-hop culture, but I wanted to blend it authentically with our native Punjabi vibe. ‘SIX’ is about hitting it out of the park. It’s about the grind, the focus, and the mindset it takes to stay at the top. Having Kiran Bajwa back on a track with me made this sonic shift feel natural. We’ve built a specific musical trust, and this track represents the next step in our collaborative journey,” Randhawa said in a statement.

His longtime collaborator Kiran Bajwa said they wanted the song to feel both gritty and triumphant.

“When Guru Randhawa and I first started working on the concept for ‘SIX,’ we knew we wanted something that felt both gritty and triumphant. Our past collaborations were about lifestyle and energy, but this one is about pure drive. It’s a side of Guru his fans haven’t seen before and it’s meant for anyone out there who is winning,” Bajwa said.

Randhawa and Bajwa previously collaborated on “Sirra,” from the album “Without Prejudice,” and the single “SHKINI.”

“SIX” focuses on victory, determination, resilience and self-confidence. The song explores the effort behind success and encourages listeners to overcome challenges, ignore distractions and remain focused on their goals.

The track also marks Randhawa’s official entry into hip-hop. Released through Warner Music India, “SIX” is now available on major streaming platforms worldwide. (Source: IANS)