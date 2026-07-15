Music

Amit Trivedi Reveals Creative Process Behind ‘Nach Le Lalariya’

7 hours ago
147 1 minute read

Mumbai–Music composer Amit Trivedi has shared how he created “Nach Le Lalariya,” the first song from the upcoming film “Bhai Tera Star Hai.”

Trivedi said the upbeat track was designed to reflect the film’s playful and lighthearted tone while giving listeners an immediate urge to dance.

“With ‘Nach Le Lalariya,’ we wanted to create a song that instantly makes people want to get up and dance. Since Bhai Tera Star Hai is such a fun, light-hearted entertainer, the music had to reflect that same energy. Kumaar’s lyrics with Jasmine’s & Sudhir’s powerful vocals brought the composition to life beautifully, and I hope audiences enjoy dancing to it as much as we enjoyed creating it,” Trivedi said in a statement.

The makers recently released the song, a colorful dance number filmed across the streets of London. The video features Raghav Juyal and other members of the film’s cast.

“Nach Le Lalariya” was composed by Trivedi, with lyrics by Kumaar and vocals by Jasmine Sandlas and Sudhir Yaduvanshi. The song is available on Tips Music’s official YouTube channel and major audio streaming platforms.

Presented by Eastwood Pictures, “Bhai Tera Star Hai” stars Juyal, Sanjay Kapoor, Niharika NM, Barkha Singh, Chandan Roy Sanyal, Vikalp Mehta, Vivan Bhatena, Niki Aneja Walia, Parvathy Omanakuttan, Tina Desai, Vineeth Beep Kumar, Naser Al Azzeh and Dev Agrawal.

The film is directed by Vivek B. Agrawal and written by Sudipto Sarkar and Agrawal. It is produced by Avantika Hari, Sunil Rupani and Agrawal.

“Bhai Tera Star Hai” is scheduled to open in theaters July 30, 2026. (Source: IANS)

7 hours ago
147 1 minute read
Photo of India New England News

India New England News

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