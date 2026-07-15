Anu Malik Marks 31 Years of ‘Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum’

Mumbai–Music composer and singer Anu Malik marked the 31st anniversary of the romantic song “Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum” on Wednesday, crediting Suniel Shetty and Sonali Bendre with bringing the track to life.

Sharing a video from the song on social media, Malik reflected on its enduring popularity.

“31 years to this beautiful memory… It still feels like yesterday. Time flies, but some songs never lose their magic,” he wrote.

“Suniel Shetty and Sonali Bendre brought this song to life with such effortless charm and grace, taking it to another level. I’m so grateful to have been a part of creating this music,” he added.

Malik also thanked listeners for continuing to support the song over the years.

“A heartfelt thank you to the audience for showering this song with so much love over the years. Your support has kept it alive across generations, and for that, I’ll always be grateful,” he wrote.

“Aankhon Mein Base Ho Tum, Tujhe Dil Mein Chhupa Loonga” appeared in the 1995 romantic thriller “Takkar.” Sung by Kumar Sanu and Alka Yagnik, the song became one of the decade’s major hits.

Released July 14, 1995, “Takkar” was directed by Bharat Rangachary and starred Shetty, Bendre, Naseeruddin Shah, Shafi Inamdar, Mohan Joshi, Rakesh Bedi and Kader Khan.

Malik has worked in the Indian music industry for more than four decades and has composed soundtracks for films including “Baazigar,” “Main Khiladi Tu Anari,” “Border,” “Judwaa,” “Soldier,” “Refugee,” “Josh,” “Fiza,” “Murder,” “No Entry,” “Main Hoon Na” and “Ishq Vishk.”

He has also performed songs including “Gori Gori,” “Ek Garam Chai Ki Pyali Ho,” “Oonchi Hai Building” and “Aaila Re Ladki Mast Mast,” and has served as a judge on multiple seasons of the singing competition “Indian Idol.” (Source: IANS)