Devi Sri Prasad Pays Tribute to S. Janaki

Chennai–Music director Devi Sri Prasad has paid tribute to legendary playback singer S. Janaki, saying words could not capture her greatness and that only her songs could do so.

Prasad, who is making his acting debut in the upcoming film “Yellama,” shared the tribute on Instagram.

“Words can not justify the greatness of this legend S Janaki amma. Only her songs can,” he wrote.

He also recalled an encounter in which he helped Janaki walk down from a stage.

“Once I had a great blessing of holding her hand and walking her down a stage. She said, ‘I love your song ‘KEVV KEKA’. Though is is supposed to be an item song, what a lovely melody it has got.’ That gave me goosebumps,” Prasad wrote.

He described Janaki’s childlike innocence and her nonjudgmental love and respect for music as divine.

Prasad also called her one of the most versatile female singers and said she gave her fullest effort to every song she performed.

“Thank You dearest Janaki Amma. You will live forever in our hearts,” he wrote.

Janaki, a four-time National Award winner who recorded more than 48,000 songs in several Indian languages, died Saturday at a private hospital in Mysuru after suffering cardiac arrest. She was 88.

Apollo BGS Hospitals said Janaki was admitted in critical condition July 11 and was immediately transferred to the intensive care unit.

“Mrs. S. Janaki was admitted to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on 11 July 2026 at 12:49 PM. On admission, her condition was critical, and she was immediately evaluated and shifted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) for further management,” the hospital said.

The hospital said Janaki suffered cardiac arrest despite intensive treatment and continuous monitoring by a multidisciplinary medical team.

“Advanced cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated immediately in accordance with standard medical protocols. Despite resuscitative efforts, she experienced multiple cardiac arrests and could not be revived.

Mrs. S. Janaki was declared deceased at 7:30 PM on 11 July 2026,” the hospital said. (Source: IANS)