Twinkle Khanna Reflects on Reinventing Herself Through Career Changes

Mumbai–Former actress and author Twinkle Khanna has reflected on how changing professions and embracing new beginnings helped her reinvent herself.

In an Instagram post, Khanna looked back on her journey from acting to writing and interior design, describing a career marked by successes, setbacks and fresh starts.

“You can be the Playboy Bunny, or you can be the one pulling rabbits out of your hat. I’ve changed professions, collected a few plot twists, fallen on my bottom, and climbed back up again. Somewhere along the way, I became a jack of all trades with a degree that insists I’m a master of one 🙂 Have you ever reinvented yourself? What sparked it? Tell me in the comments below,” she wrote.

Khanna shared the message alongside photographs of herself wearing black and red dresses.

She was a familiar presence in Bollywood during the late 1990s and early 2000s, appearing in films including “Barsaat,” “Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai,” “Baadshah” and “Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega.”

Khanna later left acting and pursued careers in writing and interior design. She is the author of books including “Mrs. Funnybones.”

Khanna is married to actor Akshay Kumar. They have two children, Aarav and Nitara. (Source: IANS)