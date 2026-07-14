Saiyami Kher Says Every Actor Wants a Shreya Ghoshal Song

Mumbai–Actress Saiyami Kher has expressed excitement about playback singer Shreya Ghoshal recording a song for director Vikram Phadnis’ upcoming untitled film.

The track, written by Javed Akhtar and composed by Himesh Reshammiya, will feature in the film starring Kher and Tahir Raj Bhasin.

Kher visited the recording studio while Ghoshal recorded the song, which is expected to play a key role in the film.

“I have been a big fan of Shreya and also consider her a friend. I feel every actor wants a Shreya Ghoshal song in their filmography, and it felt so special to hear her create her magic. Watching her bring the song to life was truly a memorable experience,” Kher said.

Phadnis said Ghoshal was the filmmakers’ unanimous choice after Akhtar completed the lyrics and Reshammiya composed the tune.

“When Javed saab wrote the lyrics and Himesh gave the tune, Shreya’s name came up unanimously. This song needed a soul—it had to reach people’s hearts, and we did not want to settle for anyone other than Shreya,” Phadnis said.

“We are glad we waited, and the magic she has brought to the track is something everyone will resonate with,” he added.

The film’s title and storyline have not yet been disclosed.

Kher recently completed filming “Haiwaan,” starring Akshay Kumar and Saif Ali Khan. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film also features Sharib Hashmi and was filmed in Kochi, Ooty and Mumbai. It reunites Kumar and Khan on screen after 18 years.

Kher was last seen in Gopichand Malineni’s “Jaat,” which starred Sunny Deol, Randeep Hooda, Regina Cassandra, Vineet Kumar Singh, Ramya Krishnan, Jagapathi Babu, Prashant Bajaj, Zarina Wahab, P. Ravi Shankar and Babloo Prithiveeraj. (Source: IANS)