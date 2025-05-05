Cricketer Mohammed Shami Receives Death Threat via Email; FIR Filed by Amroha Police

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has received a death threat via email, prompting an FIR to be filed by the Cyber Crime Police Station in Amroha, Uttar Pradesh. The complaint, lodged by Shami’s brother Haseeb, was registered on Monday following orders from the district’s Superintendent of Police.

According to the FIR, reviewed by IANS, the email was sent by an individual identified as “Rajput Sindar” and not only issued a death threat but also demanded a ransom of ₹1 crore. Shami, who is currently representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2025 Indian Premier League, is said to be unaware of the sender’s identity. The matter is now under active investigation.

The police have registered the case under multiple legal provisions, including Section 308(4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, and Sections 66D and 66E of the Information Technology (Amendment) Act, 2008, which deal with online impersonation and violation of privacy.

Shami’s current IPL performance has been under scrutiny, with the pacer managing just six wickets in nine matches at an average of 56.17. However, he remains a key figure in Indian cricket, especially after his standout performance in the recent ICC Champions Trophy, where he took nine wickets in five matches, including a match-winning five-wicket haul against Bangladesh.

This incident comes on the heels of a similar threat directed at Indian team head coach Gautam Gambhir. Last month, Gambhir received a threatening email following the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, which left 26 people dead.

Delhi Police confirmed they are investigating the threat to Gambhir. “We have been informed about an alleged threat mail received on an email ID associated with Gautam Gambhir. The matter is being investigated. He is already under Delhi Police protection,” said DCP (Central) V. Harsha Vardhan.

A formal complaint was filed by Gambhir’s personal staff, which included copies of the threat emails sent to the Rajender Nagar SHO and DCP Central, requesting immediate action and enhanced security measures for the coach and his family.

Both incidents highlight growing concerns over the safety and security of public figures in India, particularly in the wake of rising political and social tensions across the country. (Source: IANS)