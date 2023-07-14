Celebrate World Kebab Day

- Advertisement -

New Delhi– As World Kebab Day is celebrated on the second Friday of July, i.e., July 14, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi has curated recipes using Godrej Yummiez Kabab.

LUCKNOW SEEKH HOT DOGS

Ingredients:

Godrej Yummiez Chicken Lucknowi Seekh Kabab

Hot Dog Buns

Green Chutney

Fresh Cream

Chutney Mayo

Mayonnaise

Lettuce

Onions Slices from

Mustard Mayo

Peri Peri Mayo

Oil for Cooking

Method

In a nonstick pan, pour oil and heat.

Add frozen Godrej Yummiez chicken lucknow seekh kabab and brown on all sides.

Add fresh cream, green chutney, mint mayo and regular mayonnaise and mix well.

Cook until the seekh kababs and well coated with chutney.

Now slit open the hot dog buns, arrange lettuce and onions slices.

Add the coated chicken seekh kababs and drizzle the peri peri mayo, mustard mayo.

Serve hot.

CHICKEN HARIYALI TIKKA PITTA POCKETS

Ingredients

Godrej Yummiez Chicken Hariyali Kabab

Pitta Bread

Mint Chutney

Garlic Hummus

Lettuce torn

Indian Kachumber Salad

Hot Garlic Mayo

Oil for Cooking

Method

In pan pour oil and heat the Godrej YummiezHariyali Kabab

Slit Open the pitabread to create pockets.

Spread Garlic Hummus and Mint Chutney Inside the pita pockets.

Add lettuce and onions

Stuff the pockets with chicken hariyali tikka

In a non-stick pan, now heat the filled pita pockets for some time.

Top the pita pockets with indian Kachumber Salad and drizzle hot garlic mayo

CHICKEN GALOUTI KABAB TACOS

Ingredients:

Godrej Yummiez Chicken Galouti Kabab

Taco Shells

Lettuce Leaves

Indian Salsa

Tomato chutney

Onions slices from

Tandoori Mayo

Oil for cooking

Method

Remove 6 pieces of Godrej Yummiez Chicken Galouti Kababs and Grill in a non stick pan.

To assemble, fill the readymade crunchy taco shells with Lettuce leaves and onion slices.

Add Grilled Awadhi Chicken Galouti Kababs

Top with Indian Salsa, Tomato Chutney.

Dress with Tandoori Mayo and serve hot. (IANS)