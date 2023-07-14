Celebrate World Kebab Day

New Delhi– As World Kebab Day is celebrated on the second Friday of July, i.e., July 14, Chef Harpal Singh Sokhi has curated recipes using Godrej Yummiez Kabab.
LUCKNOW SEEKH HOT DOGS
Ingredients:
Godrej Yummiez Chicken Lucknowi Seekh Kabab
Hot Dog Buns
Green Chutney
Fresh Cream
Chutney Mayo
Mayonnaise
Lettuce
Onions Slices from
Mustard Mayo
Peri Peri Mayo
Oil for Cooking
Method
In a nonstick pan, pour oil and heat.
Add frozen Godrej Yummiez chicken lucknow seekh kabab and brown on all sides.
Add fresh cream, green chutney, mint mayo and regular mayonnaise and mix well.
Cook until the seekh kababs and well coated with chutney.
Now slit open the hot dog buns, arrange lettuce and onions slices.
Add the coated chicken seekh kababs and drizzle the peri peri mayo, mustard mayo.
Serve hot.
CHICKEN HARIYALI TIKKA PITTA POCKETS
Ingredients
Godrej Yummiez Chicken Hariyali Kabab
Pitta Bread
Mint Chutney
Garlic Hummus
Lettuce torn
Indian Kachumber Salad
Hot Garlic Mayo
Oil for Cooking
Method
In pan pour oil and heat the Godrej YummiezHariyali Kabab
Slit Open the pitabread to create pockets.
Spread Garlic Hummus and Mint Chutney Inside the pita pockets.
Add lettuce and onions
Stuff the pockets with chicken hariyali tikka
In a non-stick pan, now heat the filled pita pockets for some time.
Top the pita pockets with indian Kachumber Salad and drizzle hot garlic mayo
CHICKEN GALOUTI KABAB TACOS
Ingredients:
Godrej Yummiez Chicken Galouti Kabab
Taco Shells
Lettuce Leaves
Indian Salsa
Tomato chutney
Onions slices from
Tandoori Mayo
Oil for cooking
Method
Remove 6 pieces of Godrej Yummiez Chicken Galouti Kababs and Grill in a non stick pan.
To assemble, fill the readymade crunchy taco shells with Lettuce leaves and onion slices.
Add Grilled Awadhi Chicken Galouti Kababs
Top with Indian Salsa, Tomato Chutney.
Dress with Tandoori Mayo and serve hot. (IANS)